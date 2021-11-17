wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

After whistleblower disclosures, Facebook gets sued for $100 billion for misleading investors

Extensively citing documents put out by Frances Haugen, the lawsuit accuses the social media giant of securities fraud.

Published

“Defendants engaged in this misconduct to conceal Facebook’s true condition from the investing public and to support the artificially inflated prices of the Company’s common stock,” read the Ohio Employees Retirement System’s (OERS) $100 billion class action lawsuit against Meta, formerly called Facebook, filed on November 12 at the US District Court of Northern California.

According to the lawsuit, which has been viewed by MediaNama, the OERS accuses Meta of misleading investors and profiting off inflated stock prices, based on disclosures by whistleblower Frances Haugen. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of all Meta shareholders, alleges that the company violated the US Securities Exchange Act in the class period i.e period for which damages are sought between April 29, 2021 and October 21, 2021. This period comes between Facebook’s trading day after its first-quarter earnings call and the day WSJ’s last story on leaked documents was published.

Haugen’s disclosures in October drew a lot of attention towards Meta’s practices in matters of user safety, integrity investments, etc but primarily for misleading the investors. This is the first instance of the company facing legal actions since Haugen came out with the documents.

Key arguments made in the class action suit

The lawsuit named Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Chief Financial Officer David M. Wehner, and Global Vice President Nick Clegg and stated that all Facebook employees and their families are exceptions to the class action. While the damages incurred by the shareholders are currently pegged at $100 billion in the lawsuit, the total payout could be more as the OERS wants Meta to pay interest on the amount and cover legal costs.

Violation of Securities Exchange Act: The lawsuit said that Meta employed devices of fraud, deceived shareholders by not correcting misleading statements, and didn’t disclose true information to keep the company’s stock prices high, leading to losses among the plaintiffs. It also said that since the executives named in the suit were high-level employees with day-to-day information about the company and power to correct its public statements, they are liable.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Company liable for statements: The lawsuit said that the company would be held liable as “the speaker knew the statement was false or misleading and the statement was authorized and/or approved by an executive officer of Facebook who knew that the statement was false.” The statements being referred to here are Facebook’s claims that it was investing in user safety, integrity, etc. which, the lawsuit alleges, misled investors.

Presumption of reliance: To address legal requirements for ascertaining if any miscommunication by a company did have an impact (called Presumption of Reliance) on shareholders, the lawsuit cited precedence from the Affiliated Ute citizens of Utah vs United States. “All that is necessary is that the facts withheld be material in the sense that a reasonable investor might have considered them important in making investment decisions,” it said.  Since Meta did not disclose important information that could impact investments, it’s proven that Facebook communications did have an impact on shareholders’ investments, the lawsuit argued. 

What specific issues does the lawsuit raise?

The lawsuit extensively cites documents made available by Frances Haugen to news organisations as well as to the US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). These were the issues it raised which allegedly led to damages for shareholders.

1. Facebook user metric inflation

The lawsuit refers to WSJ’s report citing internal documents that showed Facebook’s user metrics were unreliable and artificially inflated to raise the issue that this made its metrics ‘less trustable’ and was misleading to advertisers. The documents had flagged that Facebook had a higher number of users with multiple accounts.

2. Targetting children

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Facebook’s willingness to target vulnerable children further demonstrates just how desperate Facebook had become in the face of declining user growth and engagement,” the lawsuit said on internal documents showing Facebook taking significant steps to attract pre-teens. Further, the lawsuit cited WSJ’s reports on Instagram harming teenagers’ mental health and Facebook’s plan to roll out Instagram Kids, to say that the company viewed pre-teens as “a valuable but untapped audience despite knowing that those products have a toxic effect on the well-being of their most vulnerable’.

3. Xcheck program

The lawsuit referred to WSJ’s report that showed Facebook was not equally applying its standards to all users and also lied to the Oversight Board about the extent of the issue. The internal documents showed that under a system called ‘Xcheck’ or ‘Crosscheck’  millions of high profile users were exempt from some or all of Facebook’s rules.

4. News feed problem

The lawsuit referred to another report that showed that Facebook had adopted an algorithm that promoted misinformation, toxicity, and violent content to promote its business interests. Researchers had flagged it as a liability but Facebook had still adopted it as it got users to keep returning to the app and helped sell advertisements, as per the report.

5. Policies in developing countries

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The lawsuit referred to internal documents that showed that Facebook employees had raised red flags about how the company’s platforms are used in some developing countries, but its response in many instances was inadequate or non-existent. These red flags included recruitment of hitmen, promotion of human trafficking, violence, exacerbation of ethnic divides, etc.

6. Failure in managing content

The lawsuit referred to a WSJ report on internal documents showing that Facebook failed to control the content on its platform, including its public promise of checking health misinformation during the pandemic.

7. Prioritising profit over user safety

The lawsuit referred to Haugen’s interview to CBS News where she said that the company ‘chooses profit over user safety’,  failed to control inflammatory content in the aftermath of the 2020 elections leading to the January 6 Capitol riots, and was ‘worse off’ on safety features than other big tech companies.

It claimed that each of these developments led to a total loss of 14% of the company’s share price or more than $150 billion in the company’s capitalisation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I cover health technology for MediaNama, among other things. Reach me at anushka@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Health Data as Wealth: What can those with access to health data do with such access?

Find out how people’s health data is understood to have value and who can benefit from that value.

9 hours ago

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ