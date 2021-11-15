wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

Congress MP wants answers from Facebook India head after whistleblower revelations

Facebook’s failure to check hate speech in different languages has renewed calls for investigations.

Published

“I write to register my vehement disdain and alarm pertaining to the recent revelations made by former employees of Facebook Inc. regarding their internal policies and action taken relating to the moderation of content on your platform,” Congress MP from Assam, Gaurav Gogoi said in a letter to Facebook India’s Managing Director Ajit Mohan on November 11.

Meta, formerly Facebook, is facing increasing pressure from the Indian political class after internal company documents that were recently leaked by a whistleblower showed that Facebook failed to take action on hate speech even after employees flagged them internally. Gogoi also asked the India MD about steps taken by Facebook India to rectify its mismanagement while Rohan Gupta, the Congress party’s head of social media, wrote to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg demanding an investigation into the company’s actions in India

The controversy has triggered lawmakers around the world to call for accountability from the social media giant. In India, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology reportedly sent a letter to Facebook asking for more information on its algorithms and country operations, the Congress party has asked for a Joint Parliamentary Committee-led investigation into Facebook’s actions here, and Delhi’s legislative assembly has also renewed its investigation into the platform’s role in the 2020 riots.

The issues raised in Gogoi’s letter

In his letter, Gaurav Gogoi raised the following issues-

1. Facebook’s impact on the mental health of teens: “Ms. Haugen’s documents reveal that Facebook Inc suppressed internal research that raised concerns about the manner in which it dealt with the prevention and management of hateful content,” Gogoi said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

2. Facebook’s impact on elections: “I had raised similar concerns in an earlier letter to the company and it is disheartening to see no concrete response or corrective measures being taken by the company since then,” Gogoi said, referring to whistleblower Sophie Zhang’s claim that a network of fake accounts was not taken down during the Delhi assembly elections in 2020 because they were linked to a BJP member.

Gogoi also raised concerns over whistleblower Haugen’s claim that European lawmakers had complained to Facebook that the network’s algorithm forces them to take more extreme positions for better engagement.

3. Facebook’s preference of profit over safety: “[…]it is imperative that Facebook Inc also introspect and arrive at practices that also keep the best interests of their users and public good in mind, besides, solely relying on profit-making endeavours as a guiding force,” he said. Gogoi said that considering the impact of the platform, the government may also have to intervene.

Red flags before Assam elections

Internal documents reviewed and reported on by MediaNama revealed that, in Assam, Facebook’s internal team had flagged the profiles of BJP leader Satya Ranjan Borah and (then-unelected) Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for spreading hatred against Muslims ahead of the state’s assembly elections. A post by Assamese Online was also flagged for targeting the Bengali-speaking Hindu population in the state. The profiles mentioned in the research document remain active on Facebook at the time of publishing this report.

The document recommended “stronger time-bound demotion of Inflammatory content that includes accusations of harm (but especially threats to the status of Assamese).”

“Videos featuring inflammatory content were identified as high risk during the [Assam] election, and we implemented a measure to help prevent these videos from automatically playing in someone’s video feed,” said a Meta spokesperson.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

I cover health and education technology for MediaNama. Reach me at anushka@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

News

The use of facial recognition technology for policing in Delhi: An empirical study of potential religion-based discrimination

By Jai Vipra, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy The use of new technology, including facial recognition technology (FRT) by police...

August 23, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ