wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , , ,

Exclusive: RBI received 4000 complaints about lending apps since the pandemic began

Predatory loan apps targetting gullible borrowers are thriving in India’s unregulated waters, but that may not be for long.

Published

You are reading it here first: Starting from January 2020 till August 31, 2021, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) received approximately 4000 complaints about digital lending apps, a response to an RTI filed by MediaNama has revealed.

The complaints were received through RBI’s Sachet Portal, which focuses on collecting information about ‘illegal activities of the unauthorised entities,’ the RTI response revealed. Earlier this month, the RBI came out with a report on regulating digital lending apps.

Rogue digital lending applications blew up during the pandemic, harassing unsuspecting Indians with sky-high interest rates and exploitative terms. Considering that most such instances of harassment are likely to have gone unreported, the actual number of reported cases is striking, pointing to the immense scale of the lending app problem.

How big is the lending apps problem in India?

While the true scale of the lending app problem is not known, some figures help us estimate how big the problem is in India:

  • 55,000 calls from victims: SaveThem India, a foundation started in March 2020 to counter the lending apps problem in India, has received over 55,000 calls from victims of harassment from lending apps in 16 months of existence, a representative of the foundation told MediaNama, The foundation has talked approximately 30 victims out of suicide, the representative said.
  • 1,100 loan apps: In a recent report, the RBI said that there are 1,100 total loan apps available across different app stores for Indian Android users, out of which 600 are illegal.

What is the RBI doing about rogue lending apps?

In January this year, the Reserve Bank of India constituted a Working Group to study all aspects of digital lending so that an appropriate regulatory approach can be put in place. A few notable suggestions made in the report include:

  • Lending apps must be verified by an independent nodal agency: An independent nodal agency styled as Digital India Trust Agency (DIGITA) should be set up to ensure that only authorised and trusted DLAs are used by consumers. This agency will be responsible for verifying digital lending and fintech apps before such apps are publicly distributed and will maintain a public register of all verified apps. (Recommendation)
  • The government can implement separate legislation for non regulated entities involved in lending: Similar to the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Scheme Act, 2019, the government may consider implementing the Banning of Unregulated Lending Activities (BULA) Act, which would cover all entities not regulated and authorized by RBI for undertaking lending business or entities not registered under any other law for specifically undertaking public lending business. (Recommendation)
  • A separate regulation for consumer protection pertaining to financial services may be implemented: Although the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 covers banking, financing, insurance as services under its ambit, the nature of a financial consumer and consumer of other goods and services differ vastly. To provide adequate recourse to financial consumers including that of digital lending, a separate National Financial Consumer Protection Regulation under the above Act may be developed. (Suggestion)
  • Law enforcement must proactively ensure no unauthorised call centers operate: The local law enforcement and police agencies must proactively surveil that no unauthorised call center operates from sites under their jurisdictions. The context for this suggestion is that rogue lending apps often harass victims through frequent phone calls made through call center representatives.  (Suggestion)

The entire list of recommendations made by the RBI to tackle unauthorised lending apps is available here.

Also read:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Reporter at MediaNama. Email: nishant@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Interpreting the India-US Interim Agreement on Equalisation Levy 2020

India and US come to terms on how to deal with the equalisation levy in light of the impending Global Tax Deal.

10 hours ago

News

Health Data as Wealth: What can those with access to health data do with such access?

Find out how people’s health data is understood to have value and who can benefit from that value.

November 17, 2021

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ