Cryptocurrencies: Regulatory Issues Explained

This video, from a members-only call we hosted on November 26, 2021, contains an overview of the regulatory challenges faced by the government, amid a great deal of uncertainty around the future of cryptocurrencies in India.

What we’ve covered:

Overview of the previous draft bills to regulate cryptocurrencies Challenges that governments face No one-size-fits-all classification Which agency will regulate cryptocurrencies? Taxation issues Challenges that investors face What do crypto exchanges need? Global developments in crypto regulations Japan’s progressive approach US Bank Secrecy Act to regulate crypto exchanges Developments in Singapore, Canada, and El Salvador. The confusion over private and public cryptocurrencies CBDCs and a closer look at the Digital Yuan

The presentation deck may be downloaded here.

