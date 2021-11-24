wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

AI has been key in automating various cybersecurity practices: Shapoorji Pallonji CISO

A conversation among senior-level security officers brings up the doubtful advantages of wielding AI for cyber defence.

Published

cybersecurity

“If I am talking about artificial intelligence (in cybersecurity), these techniques help improving management — its collecting, co-relating lot of data, working on it, fixing it and giving actionable intelligence to work on,” Delzad Mirza, Chief Information Security and Data Protection Officer at Shapoorji Pallonji Group said during a session of the Cyber Warfare Symposium 2021.

In a panel on the application of AI and machine learning in cybersecurity, Mirza, who was accompanied by Sanil Nadkani – CISO at Byju’s FutureSchool, Vasudevan Nair – CISO and Head of IT at Writer Corporation, and Pawan Chawla – CISO at Future General Life Insurance, discussed AI’s role in threat detection, patching activities, and more.

Offensive guys are one step ahead: Mirza

Cybersecurity is labour intensive: “Traditionally if I look at cybersecurity, it is always and is a feat dominated by resource-intensive efforts. We need big teams, and everyone has to do a specific job that is manual; they need to rack their brains; there is data overload; So it is very labour intensive,” Mirza said.

Defence actors are slow: Since there are a lot of steps involved when it comes to monitoring cybersecurity threats, threat hunting, and vulnerability management, Mirza said that “defensive guys” are slow. Defensive actors were defined by the panelists as organisations and entities defending their critical infrastructure.

“That’s why the defensive guys are a bit slow, whilst the offensive guys are a one step ahead because they dont need to do that (resource-intensive work). They (offensive actors) just need to find a loophole and create chaos for us,” he added.

AI has been key in automating cybersecurity processes:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

We have been seeing a trend of artificial intelligence in the past few years. And we are getting substantial benefits to our domain by automating key manual tasks, menial tasks. One just has to train, address and configure it (the algorithm) properly — Mirza

Mirza said that AI has been helping in —

  • Vulnerability management
  • Patch Tuesdays
  • Patch Oracle,
  • Patch Adobe, and so on.

AI in cybersecurity is a double-edged sword: Mirza elaborated on a situation wherein if the AI algorithm is trained with wrong data, then it returns wrong results. “If you mark a spam email as a good email, how will the AI going to realise what’s right and what’s wrong?” he questioned.

Crypto without oversight is a threat to sovereignty: Maharashtra IGP Brijesh Singh

On the first day of the Cyber Warfare Symposium 2021, Maharashtra Inspector General of Police (IGP) Brijesh Singh highlighted the threat of adversary states controlling the economy by exploiting vulnerabilities in cryptocurrencies:

Imagine an adversary state. If it finds a technical solution to attack the cryptocurrencies or dominates the flow of cryptocurrencies in your region, then they would be very well able to control your economy… So in a linked economy, if you have a kind of currency which is just based on speculation and has no control of the central banks anywhere, then it is a huge threat to the sovereignty of nation States. – Brijesh Singh

As an example, Singh pointed out that Pakistan used to print currency notes and send them to India to cause inflation as a means of economic warfare. “Imagine how easy that becomes if you have a cryptocurrency,” Singh added.

Also read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Among other subjects, I cover the increasing usage of emerging technologies, especially for surveillance in India

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Health Data as Wealth: What can those with access to health data do with such access?

Find out how people’s health data is understood to have value and who can benefit from that value.

1 week ago

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ