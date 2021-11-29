wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Finance Ministry identifies weak link in CDSL that put sensitive data of investors at risk

The ministry’s answer in parliament revealed new details about a critical flaw at India’s largest securities depository.  

Published

“…the web portal of CVL is vulnerable to Insecure Direct Object References. It was initially observed that on the login page of CVL, there was a possibility of getting access to the details of another user by changing the reference ID of the user,” the Ministry of Finance wrote in response to a question by Indian National Congress MP Manish Tewari in the winter session of Lok Sabha. The ministry also shed light on how the vulnerability was fixed “by encrypting the reference ID, the reply added.

The Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) is one of the two SEBI-regulated depositories that hold securities like shares, mutual funds, and bonds in electronic format. Nearly 600 stockbrokers who collectively have over 4 crore investor accounts are associated with CDSL. CDSL Ventures (CVL) is a government-approved KYC registration agency owned by CDSL.

A second vulnerability was found in CVL which was promptly fixed by the firm and the same was conveyed to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). The ministry also revealed that a forensic audit of CVL was conducted at the direction of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The ministry clarified that “there was no authorization vulnerability in any of the Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and/or website of Central Depository Services Ltd. (CDSL)”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It is the first time that a vulnerability has been acknowledged by the government in critical infrastructure such as an agency that holds the data of lakhs of investors.

Why was this question raised in the Parliament?

It all started when a cybersecurity firm CyberX9 reported that CDSL, India’s largest securities depository, had exposed sensitive data of around 4.39 crore investors on November 8.

“We strongly suspect that the data might’ve already been stolen by malicious attackers,” CyberX9 had said then.

What personal and financial data were exposed?

CyberX9 reported that the exposed data includes sensitive personal details like:

  • Full name
  • Complete PAN No
  • Gender
  • Marital status
  • Father/spouse’s full name
  • Complete Date of Birth
  • Nationality
  • Complete residential address
  • Complete permanent address
  • Contact number(s)
  • Email address
  • Occupation details.

And financial details like:

  • Amount of annual income tax return filed
  • Net worth (along with the date on which it was updated)
  • Demat account number
  • Broker name
  • CDSL Client ID

Also read:

Have something to add? Subscribe to MediaNama here and post your comment. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Health Data as Wealth: What can those with access to health data do with such access?

Find out how people’s health data is understood to have value and who can benefit from that value.

November 17, 2021

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ