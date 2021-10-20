wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , , ,

In Newslaundry vs Aaj Tak, is YouTube allowing the misuse of copyright claims to stifle dissent?

After 55 copyright complaints in 2 weeks, YouTube took action; but could the decision have been more than just a bad call?

Published

“I don’t know how YouTube plans to nurture and encourage a digital news ecosystem with independent platforms if this is how they allow legacy [media] to completely misuse their rules,” Abhinandan Sekhri, Newslaundry’s co-founder, told MediaNama, referring to the platform’s decision to block Newslaundry’s YouTube channel after TV news channel Aaj Tak reported it to YouTube for copyright infringement.

Aaj Tak filed 55 copyright complaints against the channel within 2 weeks. As a result, Newslaundry’s YouTube channel was locked on September 29, leaving the digital media body unable to upload new videos on the platform.

YouTube’s decision raises serious questions regarding the misuse of its enforcement procedures to stifle dissent and freedom of expression.

Why was Newslaundry’s account frozen and what happened after?

Newslaundry is a digital media platform that provides media critique, for which it often shows excerpts of Aaj Tak’s reportage to critique and comment on it in its YouTube videos. After Aaj Tak filed multiple copyright claims against Newslaundry, the digital media channel received 5 copyright strikes from YouTube.

YouTube allows the complainant to decide what action to take regarding copyright violations. In some cases, Aaj Tak decided that the video must be taken down. In others, the TV channel decided to monetise Newslaundry’s videos and earn from the ads, Newslaundry revealed in a video report on the event.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Newslaundry has sent a legal response to YouTube regarding the issue and is still awaiting a resolution. When asked about his communication with YouTube, Sekhri told MediaNama:

Me and my colleague have had 8 or 10 phone conversations. I have sent about 4-5 emails. I get the same response [from YouTube] that is there on their terms and conditions that if there’s a copyright strike, we have to respond. 10-14 days after our response is sent to the party [Aaj Tak], if there is no adequate response from the other party, the videos are back up again. — Abhinandan Sekhri

Newslaundry responded to the copyright claims on October 1 but the channel still remains locked, Sekhri said.

YouTube is allowing legacy media to misuse rules: Abhinandan Sekhri

Sekhri outlined two major problems in YouTube’s process while dealing with these copyright claims:

  • YouTube’s powers to take down content: “Either they [Youtube] say you resolve it in court and they don’t take a decision until it’s resolved in court … If they’re deciding themselves, how has this decision been taken contrary to their own terms of conditions?” Sekhri said, pointing out that Youtube’s terms and conditions allow for fair use of copyrighted content.
  • Penalty for misuse of copyright mechanism: “If it does prove incorrect, what is the action against the other party? We got 55 claims and strikes in 2 weeks, so it is clearly motivated.” Sekhri said.

Sekhri also listed four specific questions he repeatedly asked YouTube in their communications:

  1. As long as the issue is in court, what happens in that duration? Does the YouTube channel stay locked?
  2. If it is deemed incorrect, will I be compensated for the time my channel is down? Who will compensate me?
  3. Since it is in compliance with YouTube’s own terms of conditions which make exceptions for fair use, why have these videos been taken down?
  4. Is there any punitive action that will be taken against those who misuse this copyright claim? Will their channel be taken down?

According to Sekhri, Newslaundry has not received satisfactory responses from YouTube on any of these issues. MediaNama has reached out to YouTube and Aaj Tak for comment and will update this report once a response is received.

Copyright used to stifle dissent: IFF writes to YouTube

“Such copyright complaints, and any action taken thereon, are based on an incorrect application of copyright law and YouTube’s policies,” Internet Freedom Foundation, an Indian digital liberties organisation, wrote in its letter to YouTube on October 18. The letter outlined a few major concerns regarding YouTube’s decision:

  • Over-compliance: The IFF letter pointed out that 99.9% of the content takedowns on YouTube are due to copyright infringement claims, as revealed by a transparency report filed by the company.
  • Fair use: Copyright laws in both India and the US allow for fair use, IFF pointed out. “any action infringing the rights of a fair user under Section 52 of the Copyright Act impacts the constitutional rights of the user as well,” the letter said.
  • Freedom of expression: IFF argued that news media houses have a fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression and to carry on their business, and its audience has a fundamental right to access information through the internet. “Using copyright law to takedown journalistic critique is an overreach and misuse of the law,” IFF wrote.
  • Violation of IT Rules: Lastly, IFF also pointed out that under IT Rules 2021, YouTube must provide notice to a user before removing access to their account. “YouTube is legally bound to provide a right of hearing to a user before removing access,” the organisation wrote.

Pointing out these concerns, IFF requested YouTube to:

  1. Conduct its own due diligence when it receives a takedown request before complying
  2. Formulate mechanisms must abide by the Santa Clara Principles
  3. Allow a right to a hearing before taking down content

What are instances of copyright claims being misused on Youtube?

Here are recent instances where Youtube has purportedly allowed its copyright mechanism to be misused:

  • Eurasianet: YouTube blocked Eurasianet, U.S based news organisation, from its platform this month after state media in Turkmenistan complained about copyright violations, RFE/RL has reported. Eurasianet used clips from the Turkmen state TV and added context to meet the fair use requirements.
  • Video essays: In December last year, Gizmodo reported that video essays by individual creators were being taken down because of copyright claims. The report cites a particular instance where a detailed critique of a TV show was taken down due to a complaint by the network that owned it.

Also read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

News

The use of facial recognition technology for policing in Delhi: An empirical study of potential religion-based discrimination

By Jai Vipra, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy The use of new technology, including facial recognition technology (FRT) by police...

August 23, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ