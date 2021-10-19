wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

WhatsApp rolls out end-to-end encryption for backups, here’s how you can enable it

Adding to its privacy credentials, WhatsApp is rolling out end-to-end encryption for backups stored on Google Drive or iCloud.

Published

“Many people also want a way to back up their chats in case they lose their phone. Starting today, we are making available an extra, optional layer of security to protect backups stored on Google Drive or iCloud with end-to-end encryption,” WhatsApp announced last week.

Messages, calls, and media shared on WhatsApp have been end-to-end encrypted since 2016, but backups weren’t. This left scope for law enforcement authorities to access messages by issuing legal orders asking Google or Apple to turn over backups.

How to enable end-to-end encryption for backups?

According to WhatsApp FAQs, this is what you do to turn on end-to-end encryption:

  1. Go to Settings on the WhatsApp app
  2. Select Chats > Chat Backup > End-to-end Encrypted Backup
  3. Tap turn on and follow prompts to create a password or key

Note that WhatsApp is slowly rolling out this feature to those with the latest version of the app, so you might not see it just yet.

How backup encryption works

WhatsApp will generate a random 64 digit key for encrypting backups. As Facebook explains it:

People can choose to secure the key manually or with a user password. When someone opts for a password, the key is stored in a Backup Key Vault that is built based on a component called a hardware security module (HSM) — specialized, secure hardware that can be used to securely store encryption keys. When the account owner needs access to their backup, they can access it with their encryption key, or they can use their personal password to retrieve their encryption key from the HSM-based Backup Key Vault and decrypt their backup. — Facebook Engineering Blog

“Neither WhatsApp nor your backup service provider will be able to read your backups or access the key required to unlock it,” the company said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For more information on how this works, read here.

WhatsApp’s legal battle against India’s IT Rules

This feature update comes at a time when WhatsApp is battling the Indian government in court. According to the Information Technology (IT) Rules 2021, which went into effect on May 26, messaging platforms like WhatsApp need to enable the tracing of the originator of a message if served a valid order. WhatsApp has filed a petition against the government over this mandate, arguing that it will require the platform to break end-to-end encryption for all its users, which will violate the users’ right to privacy and freedom of speech and expression. The next hearing on this case has been scheduled for October 22, 2021.

Also read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

News

The use of facial recognition technology for policing in Delhi: An empirical study of potential religion-based discrimination

By Jai Vipra, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy The use of new technology, including facial recognition technology (FRT) by police...

August 23, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ