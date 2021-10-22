wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Tech giants are under new scrutiny in US for their handling of consumer payments data

Despite facilitating payments, big tech firms have mostly remained tight-lipped about their data collection and storage practices.

Published

Tech giants like Apple, Google, and Amazon (among others) will have to furnish information on how they collect and use consumer payments data to the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), according to a Reuters report. The consumer watchdog also said that it will be studying payment system practices of Chinese tech giants like Alipay and WeChat Pay.

“Big Tech companies are eagerly expanding their empires to gain greater control and insight into our spending habits,” Rohit Chopra, Director, CFPB, was quoted as saying. He added that there is no clarity on how these companies use their payment platforms. It is why the body seeks to protect consumers from privacy breaches, fraud, and antitrust violations. 

The announcement is a confirmation of the growing influence of big tech companies and the major role they play in the lives of consumers. The move may serve as a cue for Indian authorities to prepare for enquiries into big tech companies and their presence in India’s payments landscape. 

What are the details sought by the US consumer watchdog? 

The information sought by CFPB will revolve around how tech companies harvest and monetise payment data, Reuters reported. 

The CFPB has also asked for:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
  • Clarity on use of data to target specific consumer behaviors 
  • Policies that restrict merchants or other third parties which consumers can use
  • Consumer protections offered from privacy breaches, fraud and other errors.

The consumer body clarified that it does not have powers to oversee tech companies but it can monitor risks for consumers by ordering companies in the payments market to provide data. 

Big Tech in India’s payments ecosystem raises concerns

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had raised concerns around the involvement of big tech companies in financial services earlier in July in its biannual Financial Stability Report.

The report pointed out that there are at least three challenges from Big Tech:

  • They straddle many different (non-financial) lines of business with sometimes opaque, overarching governance structures.
  • They have the potential to become dominant players in financial services.
  • Big tech companies are generally able to overcome limits to scale in financial services provision by exploiting network effects.

It made the following suggestions to tackle the aforementioned concerns:

  • Central banks and financial regulators use a blend of activity and entity-based prudential regulation.
  • International cooperation

The RBI also hit pause on its plan to issue NUE (new umbrella entities) licenses which were sought by major players like Google, Facebook, and Amazon. The reason given was the issue of data security in the context of foreign companies.  

RBI deputy governor T Rabi Sankar stressed that the regulation of fintechs should be ‘entity’ based rather than ‘activity’ based, because of the involvement of Big Tech in the sector. He said this weeks after Google and Amazon announced their association in facilitating deposits as part of their payment systems. 

Also read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

News

The use of facial recognition technology for policing in Delhi: An empirical study of potential religion-based discrimination

By Jai Vipra, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy The use of new technology, including facial recognition technology (FRT) by police...

August 23, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ