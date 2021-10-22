wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

UK’s competition regulator plans probe into Spotify and other music streaming platforms

Earlier, a government committee had recommended that the UK’s regulator first do a market study which will take a year.

Published

Following discussions within the government about possible practices that stifle innovation in the streaming market, the United Kingdom’s Competition Markets Authority (CMA) will now probe the music streaming market. The music streaming market comprises several major players such as Spotify as well as Big Tech verticals like Apple Music, Amazon Music, etc.

The CMA plans to carry out a market study before formally launching the probe, said the regulator in a press release.

Over the past decade, the music industry has evolved almost beyond recognition, with streaming now accounting for more than 80% of all music listened to in this country. A market study will help us to understand these radical changes and build a view as to whether competition in this sector is working well or whether further action needs to be taken — Andrea Cosocelli, Chief Executive of the CMA.

In a letter to the UK government’s Digital Culture Media and Sport Committee (DCMS), the CMA outlined its intended next steps —

On October 13, the Board considered initial proposals to carry out a markets project on music streaming. They agreed that work in this area aligned with the CMA’s prioritisation principles, and that it supported a strategic goal of the CMA to foster effective competition in digital markets, ensuring they operate in a way that promotes innovation and the consumer interest. On this basis, the Board agreed that there was merit in taking forward a market study — the CMA said in its letter to the UK government

What are the concerns

On July 15, the DCMS Select Committee published a report on its enquiry into the Economics of Music Streaming. It identified a series of concerns including —

  • Possible market dominance of major music groups
  • Potential for contractual agreements between the major music companies and streaming services
  • Certain issues which are resulting in low remuneration to musicians and performers
  • Lack of transparency on contractual terms from both music companies and streaming services

The Committee heard from a number of artists who think they are not receiving a fair share of revenues from streaming, compared to record labels and streaming platforms. The Committee also commented on the position of the three major music companies, which may cover up to 75 percent of the UK recording market. They questioned whether this, together with the major labels’ publishing operations and equity stakes in streaming services like Spotify, was distorting competition in the recorded music market — Letter to DCMS to the CMA

The committee also proposed broad range of legislative and regulatory interventions, including on copyright and the remuneration of artists. “It also recommended that CMA conducts a market study into some of the concerns raised in the enquiry,” the letter from DCMS to the CMA said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

How will a market study help

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said —

  • A market study can take up to one year to complete: “It allows the CMA to gather information to understand a market; but it does not give the CMA powers directly to address the problems in that market,” the CMA said. The CMA would be dependent on government, and potentially other stakeholders, accepting and implementing any recommendations.
  • A market investigation is led by a group of independent panel members: It lasts up to 18 months, after which legally binding remedies can be imposed on market participants to address any competition problems that have been identified, the CMA said.

‘In India, music streaming services pay 10–18 paise per stream to labels’

In an interview with MediaNama last year, Tips Music’s Managing Director Kumar Taurani said, “The industry norm [for royalty payments from streaming services to music labels] is Rs 0.10–0.15 per stream. That varies company to company, sometimes it’s Rs 0.10, sometimes Rs 0.12 or Rs 0.15; once it even went up to Rs 0.18, I heard.”

This was among the first clear indications of how much money exchanges hands between music streaming services and record labels for such deals. You can read the full interview here.

Also read

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

Among other subjects, I cover the increasing usage of emerging technologies, especially for surveillance in India

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

News

The use of facial recognition technology for policing in Delhi: An empirical study of potential religion-based discrimination

By Jai Vipra, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy The use of new technology, including facial recognition technology (FRT) by police...

August 23, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ