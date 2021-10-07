wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Telegram gains record 70 million news users in one day owing to Facebook outage

WhatsApp rivals Telegram and Signal saw millions of new user registrations owing to the outage, but will these users persist?

Published

“The daily growth rate of Telegram exceeded the norm by an order of magnitude, and we welcomed over 70 million refugees from other platforms in one day,” Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov said on Tuesday.

To put the number in perspective: 70 million new users is an increase of nearly 15 percent compared to the 500 million monthly active users the messaging app had as of January this year. Secure messaging app Signal also tweeted that millions of new people joined the app following the outage.

Telegram and Signal experienced this sudden spike in user registration on October 4 after Facebook’s family of products — including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger —  went offline for nearly six hours in an unprecedented outage affecting billions of users. According to outage-tracking site Downdetector, this was the largest outage the company saw with over 14 million problem reports from all over the globe.

Read: What caused the Facebook outage?

App-statistics tracker SensorTower reported that Facebook’s rival apps experienced a surge in time spent owing to the outage. Snapchat saw time spent climbing 23 percent compared to the same day last week, while Twitter and TikTok saw an 11 percent and 2 percent bump respectively.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

As for the messaging apps, time spent in Signal grew 15 percent while Telegram saw time spent climb 18 percent week-over-week. In terms of app installs, “Signal’s installs grew nearly 12 times from 74,000 worldwide on October 3 to 881,000 on the following day,” SensorTower estimated.

“However, this isn’t necessarily an indication of a permanent shift in user behavior. Facebook’s apps have proven to be resilient in the past, with WhatsApp’s monthly active users remaining steady even despite the backlash earlier this year to its new privacy policy,” SensorTower noted.

Also Read

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

News

The use of facial recognition technology for policing in Delhi: An empirical study of potential religion-based discrimination

By Jai Vipra, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy The use of new technology, including facial recognition technology (FRT) by police...

August 23, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ