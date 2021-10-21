wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

RBI imposes a ₹1 crore penalty on Paytm Payments Bank for providing false information

Paytm was fined under India’s primary law for payments which arguably needs to be reassessed, according to a report.

Published

paytm

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 1 imposed a penalty of ₹1 crore on Paytm Payments Bank for violating Section 26 (2) of Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 (PSS Act), the central bank said in a press release issued on October 20.

This news comes at a time when Paytm is currently waiting to get approval for its initial public offering (IPO), which will be India’s largest ever. The company is seeking to raise $2.2 billion at a valuation of around $25 billion.

Section 26 (2) of the PSS Act states that entities willfully making false statements or willfully omitting to make material statements for information sought under the Act can be penalized.

Paytm when submitting its application for the issue of final Certificate of Authorisation (CoA) submitted information that did not reflect the factual position, RBI stated. “After reviewing the written responses and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, the RBI determined that the aforementioned charge was substantiated and warranted the imposition of a monetary penalty,” RBI added.

It is not known what factually incorrect information was presented by Paytm. The company declined to comment.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Does the PSS Act need to be reassessed?

A new report by the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy argues that the “policy objectives of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, (PSS Act) do not align with the requirements of a modern retail payments law.” The report points out that the law focuses on issues related to supervisory powers of RBI from a systemic point of view but fails to touch upon key enablers for the proliferation of retail digital payments such as consumer protection and promotion of competition and innovation.

The report contends that India needs to “reassess the PSS Act taking into account the developments in the retail payments sector since its enactment and the future of digital payments in India”.

The Digital Payments Index launched by the RBI shows an increase in the adoption of digital payments across India in recent years. Making it all the more necessary for the policy objectives governing the future of the retail payments industry to keep up with the changing times.

Read: Summary: Framework For India’s New Retail Payments Law Proposed In Report

Also Read

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

News

The use of facial recognition technology for policing in Delhi: An empirical study of potential religion-based discrimination

By Jai Vipra, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy The use of new technology, including facial recognition technology (FRT) by police...

August 23, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ