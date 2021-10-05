PrivacyNama 2021: Reading List; October 6-7 #Ad

We’re getting set for our first PrivacyNama conference, which is being held virtually on October 6 and 7, 2021. We have a stellar line-up for speakers, and as always, a great attendee list: we got over 400 confirmations for this discussion, which intends to help you understand how Privacy legislation are being operationalised, from the perspective of Data Protection Commissioners (and regulators), Chief Product Officers (and companies), and citizens.

We’ll also discuss how the push for Data sovereignty impacts the global nature of the Internet, and what it takes to negotiate for adequacy in various jurisdictions.

Agenda

October 6, IST

4:45 to 5:00 PM – Check in, and a welcome note

5:00 to 6:15 PM – Bodies and Data Protection

Session Chair: Nehaa Chaudhari (Ikigai Law)

Speakers: Amber Sinha (Executive Director, Center for Internet and Society), Anja Kovacs (Director, Internet Democracy Project), Beni Chugh (Dvara Research), Jhalak M. Kakkar (Executive Director, Centre for Communication Governance, NLU Delhi) and Professor Mark Andrejevic (Monash University)

6:30 to 7:45 PM – CyberBRICS: Impact of privacy legislation on the openness of the Internet

Session Chair: Vrinda Bhandari (Lawyer-Researcher)

Speakers: Alexa Lee (Sr Manager – Global Policy, ITI Council), Alison Gillwald (Executive Director, Research ICT Africa), Luca Belli (Head, CyberBRICS Project) and Udbhav Tiwari (Public Policy Advisor, Mozilla)

October 7, IST

2:00 to 3:15 PM – Operationalisation of Privacy Legislation

Session Chair: Malavika Raghvan (Future of Privacy Forum)

Speakers: Marit Hansen (Data Protection Commissioner, Land Schleswig-Holstein, Germany), Commissioner Raymund Liboro (Chairman, National Privacy Commission, Philippines) and Teki Akuetteh Falconer (Former Executive Director, Data Protection Commission, Ghana)

3:15 to 4:30 PM – Negotiating for adequacy: enabling cross border data flows

Dr. Ralf Sauer (Deputy Head, International Data Flows and Protection Unit, European Commission), in conversation with Nikhil Pahwa (MediaNama)

4:30 to 5:45 PM – Adapting To Global Privacy Legislation

Session Chair: Rahul Matthan (Trilegal)

Speakers: Justin Weiss (Global Head of Data Privacy, Naspers-Prosus), Idriss Kechida (Chief Privacy Officer, Match Group) and Srinivas Poosarla (Global Chief Privacy Officer and DPO, Infosys)

Reading List

Some reading, leading up to PrivacyNama.

Biometric Recognition

Lucknow Safe City Project: Uttar Pradesh To Deploy Facial Recognition, ‘Label’ Faces Of Suspects [Read]

Why A UN Body Is Raising The Alarm On Biometric Recognition Tech In Public Spaces [Read]

How Aadhaar is making it harder for Indian women to access their maternity benefits – Scroll.in [Read]

Emotion recognition: can AI detect human feelings from a face? – Financial Times [Read]

Presence of Over 60 Women in Leaked List Highlights ‘Bodily Violation’ Posed by Spyware – The Wire [Read]

The Use Of Facial Recognition Technology For Policing In Delhi: An Empirical Study Of Potential Religion-Based Discrimination [Read]

The pandemic is testing the limits of face recognition – MIT Technology Review [Read]

Study finds gender and skin-type bias in commercial artificial-intelligence systems – MIT News [Read]

Privacy Legislation in BRICS Countries

A Complete Guide To India’s Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 [Read]

Summary: China Passes GDPR-Like Data Privacy Law, Except That Many Restrictions Do Not Apply To The Government [Read]

China’s Personal Information Protection Law and Its Global Impact – The Diplomat [Read]

Several flaws in South Africa’s draft data and cloud policy, say experts – ITWeb [Read]

An overview of Brazil’s General Data Protection Law – IAPP [Read]

SA embraces digital sovereignty but does govt have the means to implement its policies? News24 [Read]

​​Brazil’s data privacy law misunderstood and misused by the government – The Brazilian Report [Read]

African Union adopts framework on cyber security and data protection – AccessNow [Read]

Data Sovereignty & Cross-Border Data Flows

Consumer Impact Assessment of Data Localisation [download]

Data Localisation: India’s Double Edged Sword? [download]

Europe’s Top Court Strikes Down EU-US Privacy Shield [Read]

India Blocks Access To 59 Apps Over National Security And Privacy Issues [Read]

UK-Japan Agree To Trade Deal That Bans Data Localisation [Read]

India’s Data Localisation Policies Have Hidden Objective And This Is Affecting Its Growth: Study [Read]

India’s Digital Policy Agendas Are Gradually Resembling That Of Other BRICS Nations [Read]

EU backs personal data flows with Britain as deadline looms – Reuters [Read]

European Commission adopts adequacy decision on Japan – EU [Read]

EU’s adequacy decision for South Korea – IAPP [Read]

India To Seek ‘Adequacy’ Status With The GDPR After Data Protection Bill Is Passed: Report [Read]

Adapting to Privacy Legislation

TikTok’s Handling Of Children’s Data Invites Scrutiny From EU Regulators [Read]

Bowing To Data Localization Demands, Microsoft To Let EU Users Store All Data In The EU [Read]

Facebook Gave Contract Workers Access To Inboxes And They Used It To Snoop: Report [Read]

Tinder To Launch Government-ID Based Verification Feature For Users Worldwide Soon [Read]

WhatsApp Puts New Privacy Policy On Hold Until Data Protection Bill Comes Into Force: Report [Read]

Microsoft Anonymises Productivity Tracking Feature On Office After Privacy Concerns [Read]

How Will Facebook’s New Privacy-Enhancing Technologies Impact User Data In Digital Advertising? [Read]

French Data Authority Fines Google $120 Million, Amazon $42 Million For Violating Cookie Consent Rules [Read]

MediaNama is hosting this event with support from Facebook, Flipkart, Internet Society, Mozilla, Mobile Premier League, Omidyar Network, Paytm, Star India and Xiaomi. We are thankful to our community partners, the CyberBRICS Project, Centre for Internet and Society and Centre for Communication Governance (NLU Delhi), for their help in putting together this programme.

