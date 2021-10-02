PrivacyNama Session: Operationalisation of Privacy Legislation, with Data Protection Commissioners; October 7 #Ad

We are especially pleased to announce the MediaNama session on “Operationalisation of Privacy Legislation”, on the second day of the PrivacyNama virtual conference, October 7, 2021.

We’ll be in conversation with Commissioner Raymund Enriquez Liboro, Chair at the National Privacy Commission, Philippines, and Ms. Teki Akuetteh Falconer, the former Executive Director of the Data Protection Commission of Ghana, and will aim to understand what it take to put into operation, a data protection regulation, and what lessons can be learned from the experiences of those who have had the responsibility of implementing such policies.

This session will be Chaired by Malavika Raghavan, a lawyer-researcher and founder of the Future of Finance Initiative at Dvara Research, India.

Session: Operationalisation of Privacy Legislation

Date: October 7, 2021

Time: 2:00 – 3:15 PM IST (10:30 – 11:45 AM CET / 8:30 – 9:45 AM Ghana Time / 4:30 – 5:45 PM Philippines Time)

Register to attend today, and block your calendars

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Panelists:

Commissioner Liboro, Philippines: Having been appointed as the country’s first Privacy Commissioner in 2016, Raymund Liboro fast tracked data protection policy development in the country with the issuance of the Data Privacy Act’s Implementing Rules and significant policy circulars within the first year of NPC’s establishment. In 2018, he put the country on the world stage by earning the Philippines a voting seat on the exclusive 5-member executive committee of the International Conference of Data Protection and Privacy Commissioner (ICDPPC). The ICDPPC later renamed the Global Privacy Assembly is the worldwide body on data privacy composed of 134 member-jurisdictions. The Philippines’ earned the distinction of becoming the first Asian country to be elected to the prestigious body. In 2019, he chaired the first ASEAN Data Protection and Privacy Forum and became the host-chair of the Asia Pacific Privacy Authorities Forum or the APPA. In April 2020, Commissioner Liboro was chosen to lead, and Chair, the Global Privacy Assembly’s COVID-19 Taskforce intended to address the emerging privacy issues posed by the spread of the COVID-19 virus worldwide. This year, he continues his work as Chair of the new Working Group. In May 2021, Privacy Commissioner Liboro was awarded a certificate of completion for the Digital Transformation in Government: Innovating Public Policy & Service Program, at John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, Executive Education.

Teki Akuetteh Falconer, Ghana: Teki Akuetteh Falconer is an ICT & Telecom Lawyer, a Privacy & Data Protection Consultant and Senior Partner at a law firm based in Accra, Ghana. She is also the Founder and Executive Director of the Africa Digital Rights Hub LBG,a member of the UN Global Pulse Privacy Advisory Group, and a non-resident fellow of the Center for Global Development. Previously, Teki has worked for the Government of Ghana in the development of several key legislations for the ICT sector including the Data Protection Act, 2012 (Act 843), Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775),and Electronic Transactions Act, 2012 (Act 772). She was also the first Executive Director of the Data Protection Commission of Ghana. Teki holds an LLM in Information Technology and Telecommunications Law from the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, Scotland and a Bachelor of Arts in Law and Political Science from the University of Ghana (Legon), Accra –Ghana.

Malavika Raghavan: A lawyer and researcher studying the impacts of digitisation on the lives of lower-income individuals in India, Malavika is currently undertaking doctoral research at the LSE in Information Systems and Law. She founded and headed the Future of Finance Initiative at Dvara Research in India until 2020, where her work addressed emerging issues at the intersection of technology, finance, and inclusion. Research that she led at Dvara Research was cited by India’s Data Protection Committee in its White Paper as well as its final report with proposals for India’s draft Personal Data Protection Bill, with specific reliance placed on such research on aspects of regulatory design and enforcement. She remains an Advisor on the Initiative’s International Advisory Board, and also serves on the Steering Committees of the Digital Identity Research Initiative (DIRI) at the Indian School of Business, and the Data Governance Network at the IDFC Institute, India. Previously, she has worked as a solicitor with a global law firm in the UK and completed stints with social impact investors. Malavika holds an MPhil in Public Policy from the University of Cambridge, a B.A., LL.B.(Hons) degree from the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR), Hyderabad.

PrivacyNama 2021

Proposed Sessions (Timings in IST)

October 6, IST

October 7, IST

Our thought process behind this conference was to bring into the conversation, international and global perspectives on privacy legislation: What are the trends that we’re seeing in privacy regulations in the BRICS countries? What does it take to operationalise a privacy regulation? How do global businesses adapt products and practices across territorial jurisdictions? What are privacy regulations doing about protecting data pertaining to bodies of individuals? How is privacy legislation impacting the openness of the Internet?

This is an invite-only event, so don’t forget to apply to attend. Please feel free to suggest points of discussion and questions you think ought to be raised, in the application form.

MediaNama’s subscribers get priority access to our events and need not apply. You can subscribe here to support our work.

MediaNama is hosting this conference in partnership with CyberBRICS, Centre for Internet and Society and Centre for Communication Governance (NLU Delhi)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Important: