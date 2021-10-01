PrivacyNama Session: Bodies and Data Protection; October 6 #Ad

We are pleased to announce the “Bodies and Data Protection” panel (October 6) at MediaNama’s PrivacyNama conference, to discuss concerns around data collection related to bodies taking place, the deployment of facial recognition systems, and how data protection laws need to address these concerns.

We’ll be in conversation with Amber Sinha, Centre for Internet and Society, Anja Kovacs, Internet Democracy Project, and Professor Mark Andrejevic from Monash University, and the session will be chaired by Nehaa Chaudhari, Partner at Ikigai Law.

We’re awaiting confirmation from another speaker for this session.



Session: Bodies and Data Protection

Date: October 6, 2021

Time: 5:00 – 6:15 PM IST (1:30 – 2:45 PM / 11:30 AM – 12:45 PM / 9:30 PM – 10:45 PM AEST)

Register to attend today, and block your calendars

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Panelists:

Amber Sinha, Centre for Internet and Society: Amber Sinha is the Executive Director of the Centre for Internet and Society. He has led programmes at CIS on civil liberties research, including privacy, identity, AI, cybersecurity and free speech. Amber’s research has been cited with appreciation by the Supreme Court of India and several government committees. He is a member of the Steering Committee of ABOUT ML, an initiative to bring diverse perspectives to develop, test, and implement machine learning system documentation practices. Amber is a member of the GPA Reference Panel of the Global Privacy Assembly. Amber has also led CIS’s communications and outreach efforts, setting up a communications team and revamping CIS’s outreach and dissemination strategy and efforts. His first book, The Networked Public, was released in 2019. Amber studied law and humanities at National Law School of India University, Bangalore.

Anja Kovacs, Internet Democracy Project: Dr. Anja Kovacs is the Director of the Internet Democracy Project in Delhi, India, which works towards realising feminist visions of the digital in society by exploring and addressing power imbalances in the areas of norms, governance and infrastructure in India and beyond. Anja’s current research and advocacy focuses on questions regarding data governance, surveillance and cybersecurity, and regarding freedom of expression – including work on gender, bodies, surveillance, and dataveillance, and gender and online abuse. She has also conducted extensive research on the architecture of Internet governance. Anja has lectured in the UK, India and Brazil and has worked as an international consultant on Internet issues, including for the United Nations Development Programme in Asia and the Pacific. Having previously been a Fellow at the Centre for Internet and Society in Bangalore, she is currently a CyberBRICS Non-Resident Fellow at the Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV), Rio de Janeiro.

Mark Andrejevic, Monash University: Mark Andrejevic is Professor in the School of Media, Film, and Journalism at Monash University, where he leads the Automated Society Working Group. He is a fellow of the Australian Academy of the Humanities and a Chief Investigator in the ARC Centre of Excellence for Automated Decision Making. His work focuses on digital media, popular culture, and surveillance, and he is lead CI for the ARC Discovery Project, “When Your Face is Your ID.” He is the author of numerous academic articles and book chapters as well as four monographs including, most recently, Automated Media (Routledge, 2019).

Nehaa Chaudhari, Ikigai Law: Nehaa Chaudhari is a partner at Ikigai Law, a law and policy firm sharply focused on technology and innovation. In 2020, The Legal 500 ranked her as a ‘Leading Individual’ for data protection. Earlier, Nehaa worked with the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University, and the Centre for Internet and Society, India. She has taught at the NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, the National Law University, Delhi, and the Indian Institute of Management, Indore. She has read law at the Harvard Law School, and NALSAR University of Law.

PrivacyNama 2021

Proposed Sessions (Timings in IST)

October 6, IST

4:00 to 5:00 PM – Opening keynote address

5:00 to 6:15 PM – Bodies and Data Protection

6:30 to 7:45 PM – CyberBRICS: Impact of privacy legislation on the openness of the Internet

October 7, IST

Our thought process behind this conference was to bring into the conversation, international and global perspectives on privacy legislation: What are the trends that we’re seeing in privacy regulations in the BRICS countries? What does it take to operationalise a privacy regulation? How do global businesses adapt products and practices across territorial jurisdictions? What are privacy regulations doing about protecting data pertaining to bodies of individuals? How is privacy legislation impacting the openness of the Internet?

This is an invite-only event, so don’t forget to apply to attend. Please feel free to suggest points of discussion and questions you think ought to be raised, in the application form.

MediaNama’s subscribers get priority access to our events and need not apply. You can subscribe here to support our work.

MediaNama is hosting this conference in partnership with CyberBRICS, Centre for Internet and Society and Centre for Communication Governance (NLU Delhi)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Important: