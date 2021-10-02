wordpress blog stats
PrivacyNama 2021: Agenda and Speakers; October 6-7 #Ad

PrivacyNama 2021 announcement creative
PrivacyNama 2021

We are getting ready for the first edition of MediaNama’s flagship conference, PrivacyNama 2021. Split over two days, October 6 and 7, we have a stellar lineup of International and Indian speakers, including Data Protection Commissioners and Chief Privacy Officers. 

We’ll focus on the following key themes related to privacy and global data governance issues:

  • Privacy Legislation trends in BRICS
  • The push for data sovereignty and the impact of privacy legislation on the openness of the Internet
  • Setting up and operationalisation of a Data Protection Authority
  • Challenges faced by Data Protection Authorities
  • The role of Chief Privacy Officers in global companies in a fragmenting data protection environment 
  • Challenges faced by Chief Privacy Officers and how they navigate them
  • How data protection legislation impact an environment of increasing biometric data collection
  • Developing policy frameworks to deal with AI-enabled inferences from biometric information
  • How to design rules for international data transfers from India.
  • Instruments for enabling data transfers between jurisdictions

Registrations will close shortly, you can still register to attend.

MediaNama is hosting this event with support from Facebook, Flipkart, Mozilla, Mobile Premier League, Omidyar Network, Paytm, Star India and Xiaomi. We are thankful to our community partners, the CyberBRICS Project, Centre for Internet and Society and Centre for Communication Governance (NLU Delhi), for their help in putting together this programme.

Agenda

October 6, IST

4:45 to 5:00 PM – Check in, and a welcome note

5:00 to 6:15 PM – Bodies and Data Protection
Session Chair: Nehaa Chaudhari (Ikigai Law)
Speakers: Amber Sinha (Executive Director, Center for Internet and Society), Anja Kovacs (Director, Internet Democracy Project), Beni Chugh (Research Manager, Dvara Research) and Mark Andrejevic (Professor, Monash University)

6:30 to 7:45 PM – CyberBRICS: Impact of privacy legislation on the openness of the Internet
Session Chair: Vrinda Bhandari (Lawyer, Internet Freedom Foundation)
Speakers: Alexa Lee (Sr Manager – Global Policy, ITI Council), Alison Gillwald (Executive Director, Research ICT Africa), Luca Belli (Head, CyberBRICS Project) and Udbhav Tiwari (Public Policy Advisor, Mozilla)

October 7, IST 

2:00 to 3:15 PM – Operationalisation of Privacy Legislation
Session Chair: Malavika Raghvan (Future of Privacy Forum)
Speakers: Commissioner Raymund Liboro (Chairman, National Privacy Commission, Philippines) and Ms. Teki Akuetteh Falconer (Former Executive Director, Data Protection Commission, Ghana)

3:15 to 4:30 PM – Negotiating for adequacy: enabling cross border data flows
Dr. Ralf Sauer (Deputy Head, International Data Flows and Protection Unit, European Commission), in conversation with Nikhil Pahwa (MediaNama)

4:30 to 5:45 PM – Adapting To Global Privacy Legislation
Session Chair: Rahul Matthan (Trilegal)
Speakers: Justin Weiss (Global Head of Data Privacy, Naspers-Prosus), Idriss Kechida (Chief Privacy Officer, Match Group) and Srinivas Poosarla (Global Chief Privacy Officer and DPO, Infosys)

This is an invite-only event, so don’t forget to apply to attend. Please feel free to suggest points of discussion and questions you think ought to be raised, in the application form.

MediaNama Members get priority access to our events and need not apply. You can subscribe here to support our work.

Important:

  • Registration does not guarantee attendance. In case you fit our mandate for the intended audience, we’ll send you a confirmation note separately.
  • Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

5 days ago

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

News

The use of facial recognition technology for policing in Delhi: An empirical study of potential religion-based discrimination

By Jai Vipra, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy The use of new technology, including facial recognition technology (FRT) by police...

August 23, 2021

