PrivacyNama 2021: Agenda and Speakers; October 6-7 #Ad

We are getting ready for the first edition of MediaNama’s flagship conference, PrivacyNama 2021. Split over two days, October 6 and 7, we have a stellar lineup of International and Indian speakers, including Data Protection Commissioners and Chief Privacy Officers.

We’ll focus on the following key themes related to privacy and global data governance issues:

Privacy Legislation trends in BRICS

The push for data sovereignty and the impact of privacy legislation on the openness of the Internet

Setting up and operationalisation of a Data Protection Authority

Challenges faced by Data Protection Authorities

The role of Chief Privacy Officers in global companies in a fragmenting data protection environment

Challenges faced by Chief Privacy Officers and how they navigate them

How data protection legislation impact an environment of increasing biometric data collection

Developing policy frameworks to deal with AI-enabled inferences from biometric information

How to design rules for international data transfers from India.

Instruments for enabling data transfers between jurisdictions

Agenda

October 6, IST

4:45 to 5:00 PM – Check in, and a welcome note

5:00 to 6:15 PM – Bodies and Data Protection

Session Chair: Nehaa Chaudhari (Ikigai Law)

Speakers: Amber Sinha (Executive Director, Center for Internet and Society), Anja Kovacs (Director, Internet Democracy Project), Beni Chugh (Research Manager, Dvara Research) and Mark Andrejevic (Professor, Monash University)

6:30 to 7:45 PM – CyberBRICS: Impact of privacy legislation on the openness of the Internet

Session Chair: Vrinda Bhandari (Lawyer, Internet Freedom Foundation)

Speakers: Alexa Lee (Sr Manager – Global Policy, ITI Council), Alison Gillwald (Executive Director, Research ICT Africa), Luca Belli (Head, CyberBRICS Project) and Udbhav Tiwari (Public Policy Advisor, Mozilla)

October 7, IST

2:00 to 3:15 PM – Operationalisation of Privacy Legislation

Session Chair: Malavika Raghvan (Future of Privacy Forum)

Speakers: Commissioner Raymund Liboro (Chairman, National Privacy Commission, Philippines) and Ms. Teki Akuetteh Falconer (Former Executive Director, Data Protection Commission, Ghana)

3:15 to 4:30 PM – Negotiating for adequacy: enabling cross border data flows

Dr. Ralf Sauer (Deputy Head, International Data Flows and Protection Unit, European Commission), in conversation with Nikhil Pahwa (MediaNama)

4:30 to 5:45 PM – Adapting To Global Privacy Legislation

Session Chair: Rahul Matthan (Trilegal)

Speakers: Justin Weiss (Global Head of Data Privacy, Naspers-Prosus), Idriss Kechida (Chief Privacy Officer, Match Group) and Srinivas Poosarla (Global Chief Privacy Officer and DPO, Infosys)

