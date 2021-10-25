wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

PhonePe breaks UPI’s no-fee streak by introducing processing fee for mobile recharges

PhonePe’s recent decision may be an experiment to achieve compliance with the NPCI guidelines on market share.

Published

PhonePe, Paytm, digital payments

PhonePe will now charge a processing fee of Rs. 1 for UPI-based mobile recharges above Rs. 50, while recharges above Rs. 100 will incur a charge of Rs. 2, the Indian Express has reported. This is the first time a payment service is charging a fee on UPI-based payments.

According to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), PhonePe remains the market leader in UPI transactions with a market share of more than 40%. This is far higher than the cap set by NPCI, which is 30%.

The transaction fee could be seen as PhonePe’s attempt to come under NPCI’s market cap by giving up some market share. MediaNama has reached out to PhonePe regarding the intention behind this move and will update this report once a response is received.

Why did NPCI put a cap on market share for UPI transactions?

Payment services will have to ensure that their total volumes of UPI transactions should not exceed 30% of the total volume of UPI transactions, the NPCI said in a circular in November last year. The market cap is meant to “address the risks and protect the UPI ecosystem,” NPCI said in its circular.

Explaining the move, a senior industry expert told MediaNama,

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The NPCI operates with the principle that the clearing house has to survive and if we assume that if one UPI app goes to 70% market share, if there is a breach or malfunction, the entire UPI payments service will go down

The 30% cap came into effect in January 2021. Companies that exceed the cap, which currently includes PhonePe and Google Pay, will have a period of 2 years to comply with the market share cap in a phased manner, NPCI said.

In a standard operating procedure released in March this year, the NPCI announced the following guidelines for payment providers exceeding the 30% market cap:

  1. Such apps must stop onboarding new customers
  2. NPCI may offer an exemption to such apps to ensure smooth implementation
  3. NPCI is authorized to penalize companies that fail to comply with the market cap provision

Also read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

News

The use of facial recognition technology for policing in Delhi: An empirical study of potential religion-based discrimination

By Jai Vipra, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy The use of new technology, including facial recognition technology (FRT) by police...

August 23, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ