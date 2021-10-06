wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Ola acquires GeoSpoc, a platform that could improve its mapping in real time

Ola’s latest acquisition could be a golden ticket for the company to build maps for various mobility models such as drones.

Published

With emerging technologies such as drones and autonomous transportation getting more mainstream, Ola has acquired geospatial services provider GeoSpoc with an aim to build real-time, three-dimensional vector maps. As part of the acquisition, GeoSpoc CEO Dhruva Rajan and his team of geospatial scientists will be joining Ola to develop “universally accessible” technologies, announced Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal in a blogpost.

Aggarwal justified the acquisition by stating that maps need to improve in various ways. The other reasons (which give an insight into what Ola and GeoSpoc would be working on) provided are  —

  • Aggarwal said that accurate and rich maps with high user context should be available to the population beyond the first 100 million users.
  • Multi-modal transportation will need geospatial intelligence to understand the benefits of each option and provide suggestions accordingly, he added.
  • “Maps will need to consider a three dimensional view of the world as aerial mobility models such as drones become more mainstream,” he said.
  • Aggarwal also said that there was a need to incorporate near real-time satellite imagery to provide a better understanding of road quality
  • “Autonomous driving will need HD and 3D maps which will offer superior visualization, dynamic real time updates based on road, traffic and weather conditions,” he said.

Aggarwal also claimed that enhancing geo-spatial services will help in improving urban planning including road works, public transporation, and pre-empt congestion spots.

We have the data and the expertise to build this utilizing our deep understanding of consumer movements as well as our massive network of 2,3 and 4Ws (wheelers) that provide unprecedented geo-spatial details. We can layer this data with new sources such as satellite imagery and visual feeds from our network on-ground to build ‘Living Maps’ that embody the changing landscape of our world — Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola CEO

Last month EV manufacturer Ola Electric raised over $200 million led by Falcon Edge, Softbank and others at a valuation of $3 billion. The company claimed that it will accelerate the development of other vehicle platforms for electric motorbikes, electric cars, and so on.

Also read

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Among other subjects, I cover the increasing usage of emerging technologies, especially for surveillance in India

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

News

The use of facial recognition technology for policing in Delhi: An empirical study of potential religion-based discrimination

By Jai Vipra, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy The use of new technology, including facial recognition technology (FRT) by police...

August 23, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ