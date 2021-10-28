Nykaa IPO: A deep dive into the beauty, personal care, and fashion retailer

Competitors: “Nykaa competes with organized multi-brand and exclusive retailers, unorganized merchants, horizontal online platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall among others and vertical online platforms such as Myntra, Purplle, Myglamm among others,” the company stated.

Company strengths: Here are the strengths of the company as stated in the prospectus:

One of India’s leading lifestyle-focused consumer technology platform

Preferred destination for luxury and prestige products in India for consumers and brands

Resilient, capital-efficient business with a combination of strong growth and profitability

Proprietary technology stack

A founder-led company supported by a professional management team

Subsidiaries: Nykaa currently has eight subsidiaries:

Direct Subsidiaries Nykaa E-Retail Private Limited FSN Brands Marketing Private Limited Nykaa Fashion Private Limited Nykaa–KK Beauty Private Limited FSN International Private Limited FSN Distribution Private Limited.

Step-down Subsidiaries FSN Global FZE Nykaa International UK Limited



Nykaa’s value proposition

Out of the seven value propositions stated by the company, a notable one is Nykaa’s:

Content-first approach to retailing: Nykaa places a strong emphasis on providing educational content about its products. It does this through influencer-led campaigns across video and written formats. “Our content captures the latest trends, helps ideate and create beauty regimes and outfits and provides insights on various brands available on our platform,” Nykaa said. The company has a team of in-house content creators and also leverages influencers on a large scale through the Nykaa Affiliate Program. “As of August 31, 2021, we had a network of 3,055 influencers, including Generation Z trend setters, mommy bloggers, beauty, fashion and lifestyle bloggers, makeup artists and celebrities,” Nykaa stated. Nykaa’s YouTube Channel “had a watch time of 1.3 million hours, and content posted on Instagram and Facebook (including videos, reels, posts and stories) was 39,498 posts” in the last financial year, the company stated. Nykaa also runs blogs, a peer-to-peer social community called the Nykaa Network, and a content aggregation hub within the app called Explore.