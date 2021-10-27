MobiKwik still under RBI scanner after alleged data breach in February: RTI

MobiKwik, which allegedly suffered a data breach earlier this year, is still under the Reserve Bank of India’s scanner. The payment startup has submitted its third-party forensic audit report to the financial regulator and is being currently examined by the RBI, an RTI response revealed.

In the RTI filed by independent security researcher Srinivas Kodali and seen by MediaNama, RBI was asked regarding the action that has been taken in regards to the cyber security incident. RBI replied,”The forensic audit report submitted by the entity is under examination.”

Meanwhile, RBI also declined to disclose information regarding the number of security incident reports that it received in 2021. “As the disclosure of the requested information would impact customer confidence on payment systems thereby affecting the economic interests of the State, the same is exempt from disclosure under Sec 8(1)(a) of the RTI Act, 2005.”

Instances of data breaches leading to personal data being sold on the dark web are increasing year-on-year even as India’s Data Protection Bill is still in the works. Without a data protection authority, there is regulatory ambiguity in terms of who should respond to and investigate such breaches.

What exactly happened with MobiKwik?

In February, cybersecurity researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia alleged that sensitive data belonging to millions of cardholders and users stored on MobiKwik’s servers was compromised and that it was put up for sale online. In April, PTI reported that RBI had ordered a third-party forensic audit into allegations of the data breach.

Again!! 11 Crore Indian Cardholder's Cards Data Including personal details & KYC soft copy(PAN, Aadhar etc) allegedly leaked from a company's Server in India. 6 TB KYC Data and 350GB compressed mysql dump.@RBI @IndianCERT #InfoSec #dataprotection #Finance pic.twitter.com/yjc7davH3k — Rajshekhar Rajaharia (@rajaharia) February 26, 2021

The data dump, around 8.2 terabytes, allegedly included sensitive financial information of MobiKwik users and more:

36 million files containing KYC information belonging t0 3.5 million people

Around 7.5 TB worth of KYC data pertaining to over 3 million merchants on MobiKwik’s network

Total of 350 GB of MySQL dumps that include 500 databases

99 million users’ phone numbers, emails, hashed passwords, addresses, bank accounts, and card details

Over 40 million card details, up to 10 digits, have also been leaked with month, year, and card hash data

Forensic audit clearing MobiKwik came with a disclaimer

In July, MobiKwik in its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), said it had taken cognisance of reports of a data breach.

Following such media reports, we engaged an independent digital forensic audit expert to conduct an audit relating to these allegations. The forensic audit expert subsequently reported that based on the analysis of logs/ data provided to them, there was no unauthorised access from outside of our Company’s infrastructure or internally to the database server wherein customer data is stored, during the review period — MobiKwik in its DRHP

However, there were some caveats. MobiKwik said that the forensic audit expert’s report was limited to —

Virtual walkthrough of its systems

Not analysing employee devices

Review was based on logs made available by the platform

Certain non-mandatory logs were not available for audit

“In addition to the recent incident, in 2010, when we were operating at a relatively smaller scale, a hacker had gained unauthorized access to our operating systems, which resulted in certain disruption in our operations,” the payments startup said.

