wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Karnataka’s ban on online gambling takes effect, much to the dismay of gaming industry

Apart from outlawing games of skill, the bill revised clauses and definitions to bring online gaming under regulation.

Published

Online gambling has been banned in Karnataka after the state government notified an amendment to the Karnataka Police Act on October 5, The Economic Times reported. Under the amended act, online gaming is considered a non-bailable offence with fines up to Rs 1 lakh and imprisonment of up to 3 years.

The amendment has been passed by both houses of Karnataka’s bicameral legislature and is effective immediately. All kinds of online betting and gambling, including games of skill, have been banned by the law.

While gambling is a state subject in the Indian constitution, the judiciary has curtailed state governments’ ability to outright prohibit betting and gambling when they involve some element of skill. The Madras High Court recently struck down a Tamil Nadu law banning games of skill on similar grounds. The central government is also reportedly considering a uniform approach to regulate online gambling. Karnataka’s gambling bill might run up against such countrywide norms that are emerging to regulate online gambling.

What the amendment to the Karnataka Police Act says

Aside from banning games of skill, the amendment is largely focused on changing clauses and definitions to bring online gaming under the ambit of the act. Here are the key changes implemented:

  • Revised definition of gaming: The Police Act amendment expands the definition of “gaming” to include online games and games that use “electronic means and virtual currency, electronic transfer of funds in connection with any game of chance.”
  • Games of skill included: The law’s ambit will now include “any act or risking money, or otherwise on the unknown result of an event including on a game of skill” (emphasis provided)
  • Instruments of gaming: Instruments of gaming now include “computers, […] mobile app or internet or cyber space, virtual platform, computer network, computer resource, any communication device, electronic applications, software and accessory or means of online gaming, any document […] in electronic or digital form.” Cyber cafés are also included in the amendment.
  • Fines increased: The amendment increases the fines and prison time to people caught under gambling prohibitions. A maximum term of one year has been made three years, and a Rs 1,000 fine has been increased to Rs 1,00,000. Minimums for these penalties have also been changed from one month to six months and Rs 500 to Rs 10,000.

How did the industry react to the bill?

  • The Internet and Mobile Association of India said that “the bill may hurt Karnataka’s position as the country’s startup hub and lead to the loss of jobs and revenue for the state. There are 92 gaming companies registered in Bengaluru which employ over 4,000 people. In the past three years, international investors have invested around INR 3,000 crores in gaming and animation startups in the state. […] Legislative actions such as this, may create a cloud of confusion and create regulatory uncertainty, which may unintentionally result in investors recalibrating their investments in the state and many existing companies may consider shifting base from the state.”
  • The Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports, which represents fantasy betting apps like Dream11 and Mobile Premier League, said that “the Bill appears to be misguided since it penalises legitimate businesses by treating them at par with illegal online gambling, betting and wagering platforms […] Such confusing signals from the Karnataka government could result in impeding the development of sports in the State.” (Emphasis theirs)
  • Arpit Gupta and Rutuja Pol, Senior Associates at Ikigai Law, a law firm that authored a report for IAMAI extolling the “huge economic returns” of the real money gaming industry, said: “It is quite strange that the Karnataka government decided to go ahead with this law, despite several precedents on why a law like this is unlikely to work. There is the recent Madras High Court judgement, with many of its observations directly applying to this situation.”
  • The Confederation of All India Traders, a large trader union, said that the bill would hurt startups. “The bill will end up encouraging illegal offshore gambling and betting apps who operate in the online grey market,” Praveen Khandelwal, CAIT’s National Secretary-General, wrote in a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
  • Ranjana Adhikari, Partner – Media, Entertainment & Gaming with the TMT Practice group of IndusLaw said: “The approach adopted by State of Karnataka is best described as being paternalistic and in ignorance of very set legal principles regarding skill gaming right, at the level of the Supreme Court. Skill games have the protection under the Constitution of India as a legitimate industry protected under the fundamental rights guaranteed. […] The manner in which the bill has been passed is certainly open to challenge and unlikely to pass the muster of the legal tests that have evolved.”

How have other states regulated online gaming?

Different states have taken different approaches to online betting and gambling.  Some states have tried bans, and others have tried licensing. For instance:

  • Sikkim‘s Online Gaming (Regulation) Amendment Act, 2015 restricted the offering of ‘online games and sports games’ to the physical premises of ‘gaming parlours’ through intranet gaming terminals within the geographical boundaries of the State.
  • Nagaland enacted the Nagaland Prohibition of Gambling and Promotion and Regulation of Online Games of Skill Act in 2015. The law banned games of chance but allowed games of skill to be carried out from the state in any territory across India where games of skill are permitted.
  • Andhra Pradesh amended its gaming act to prohibit online betting and “online games for money or other stakes”. The law did not ban online gambling or betting apps, but the act of indulging in such activities was criminalised. The ban is being challenged at the Andhra Pradesh High Court, though it is unclear who the petitioners are.

Also read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

News

The use of facial recognition technology for policing in Delhi: An empirical study of potential religion-based discrimination

By Jai Vipra, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy The use of new technology, including facial recognition technology (FRT) by police...

August 23, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ