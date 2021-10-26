wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Dream11 pushes back against FIR lodged after Karnataka’s gambling ban took effect

In an amendment, the Karnataka government outlawed all kinds of online betting and gambling including games of skill.

Published

Weeks after an FIR led to Dream11 stopping its services in Karnataka, the fantasy sports app’s founders Bhavit Sheth and Harsh Jain have moved the Karnataka High Court seeking to quash the FIR. According to a report by The News Minute, the two founders filed a writ petition before the court on October 22.

The FIR prompting Dream11 to exit the state was filed after the Karnataka government outlawed all kinds of online betting and gambling, including games of skill, in an amendment to its Police Act. However, the amendment has already been legally challenged by multiple gaming companies and industry bodies in the Karnataka High Court.

Why was the FIR lodged?

The FIR was filed after a 42-year old cab driver Manjunatha found that Dream11 was still operational in the state even after the ban took effect. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the FIR has been registered under Sections 79 (keeping common gaming house) and 80 (gaming in common gaming-house) of the Karnataka Police Act, 1963.

Dream11’s stance on the law

In a press note shared with MediaNama, Dream11 had argued the applicability of the new law on itself.

 We have been advised by the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) who have shared an opinion from a former Supreme Court Judge, stating  that the Karnataka Police (Amendment) Act 2021 does not apply to its member Fantasy Sports Operators. This is because the FIFS format of Fantasy Sports has been upheld by the hon’ble Courts of India as not amounting to gambling, betting or wagering. —Dream11 (emphasis ours)

A spokesperson for Dream11 refused to further comment on the matter as it is now sub judice.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Challenges to the online gambling ban

Earlier this month, multiple gaming companies like Mobile Premier League (MPL), Games24x7, A23(Ace2Three), Junglee Games, Gameskraft, and AIGF (a skill gaming industry body) had filed petitions against the law, according to a report by Moneycontrol. These petitions were clubbed together and heard on October 22, during which the court asked the Karnataka government not to make any arrests under the law yet.

Appearing for AIGF, advocate Arvind Datar made his case by referring to a similar ban in Tamil Nadu which was struck down by the Madras High Court. Datar argued that the law was outside the scope of “gambling and betting” under Entry 34 of the state list and that states didn’t have the power to ban online skill-based games.

What does the law say?

Besides the ban, the amendment to Karnataka’s Police Act also increases the severity of punishment for people caught gambling:

  • Inclusion of online gaming: The Police Act amendment expands the definition of “gaming” to include online games and games that use “electronic means and virtual currency, electronic transfer of funds in connection with any game of chance. Instruments of gaming also include digital devices, software, and even cyber cafes.
  • Games of skill banned: The amended act bans “any act or risking money, or otherwise on the unknown result of an event including on a game of skill” (emphasis supplied)
  • Fines increased: The amendment increases the fines and prison time to people caught under gambling prohibitions. A maximum term of one year has been made three years, and a Rs 1,000 fine has been increased to Rs 1,00,000. Minimums for these penalties have also been changed from one month to six months and from Rs 500 to Rs 10,000.

Also read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

I cover health and education technology for MediaNama. Reach me at anushka@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

News

The use of facial recognition technology for policing in Delhi: An empirical study of potential religion-based discrimination

By Jai Vipra, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy The use of new technology, including facial recognition technology (FRT) by police...

August 23, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ