Active mobile connections in India up by 2.4 million in August 2021: TRAI

While Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel added 4.2 million and 0.7 million active connections in August, Vi – formerly Vodafone Idea (down 1.9 million) – saw declines. India saw a growth of 2.4 million active mobile connections in August 2021. The top three telecom operators account for about 94% of all active connections in India.



In terms of the number of connections, Reliance Jio leads with 443.8 million connections, followed by Airtel with 354.2 million connections. Further, Reliance Jio and Airtel added 0.6 million and 0.1 million connections in August 2021 while Vi lost over 0.8 million connections.

State-wise data



In terms of active connections, North East leads with 90.43% of active connections, followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. Mumbai has only 67.32% of active connections, the lowest among all circles. The UP (East) circle has the highest number of connections, with 102.5 million connections (102,492,449 to be exact). Maharashtra is second, with 94.84 million (94,842,265) connections, and Andhra Pradesh is third, with 87.6 million (87,635,003) connections.

Active Connections

In August 2021, Airtel, Vi, and Reliance Jio accounted for 94% of total active mobile connections in India, according to data released by TRAI. The active connections data represents peak VLR (Visitor Location Register) data for the month and, in case intra-circle roaming is still operational, might indicate double-counting of users.

Key statistics

There were 991.7 million active connections in August 2021.

Airtel has 97.92% of active connections on its network – the highest among all telcos. Airtel has included Tata Teleservices customers on its network.

Vodafone Idea has the second-highest active connection base, at 87.24%.

