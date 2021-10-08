wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Tech firms in Ireland like Google, Facebook to cough up more under new tax framework

Ireland’s low tax rate all these years managed to attract big tech companies like Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok, Apple, and Google.

Published

Ireland has agreed to a new 15 percent tax rate for multinational companies, ending 18 years as a low tax regime. “The Government has given approval for Ireland to sign up for the political agreement at the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) Inclusive Framework on a new tax framework to address the tax challenges of digitalisation,” the Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said in a press release this week. The agreement will come into effect by 2023, the release stated. 

The two salient features of this agreement will see Ireland agree to a new global minimum effective tax rate (15 percent) for multinationals with global revenues in excess of €750 million along with a reallocation of a proportion of profits to the country where it is earned, the press release added.

A corporate tax rate of 12.5 percent will continue for companies with revenues less than €750 million. The Irish government said that this step was taken in view of the domestic economy and the thousands of SMEs (160,000) that operate in Ireland.

Ireland’s decision is significant as the country had been under tremendous pressure from the US and EU to increase the tax rate. The low tax rate managed to attract big companies like Pfizer, Intel, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok, Apple, Google, and Twitter. 

How did the Irish government sign up for the agreement? 

The 15 percent tax rate will be applicable to 56 Irish multinationals which employ nearly 100,000 people, and 1,500 foreign-owned MNEs based in Ireland that are providing employment to nearly 400,000 people, as per the Irish government. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The proposed changes may cost the Irish exchequer between €800m and €2bn a year, according to The Guardian

Ireland had earlier refused to join the OECD consensus along with nine other countries in July as there was no clarity on the proposed minimum tax rate. It was apprehensive about the language used in the agreement which said that the proposed tax rate will be “at least 15 percent”. 

It raised concerns that the language leaves the door open for tax rate hikes in the future, the Guardian reported. The Irish government sought assurances from the EU that it would not seek to increase the tax rate and the bloc has agreed to the same, the report added.

Ireland has now struck out ‘at least’ from the agreement, setting the rate at 15 percent precisely, the press release informed.

“We have secured the removal of ‘at least’ in the text. This will provide critical certainty for Government and industry, and the long-term stability and certainty to business in the context of investment decisions,” the finance minister declared. 

What happens next? 

OECD’s Inclusive Framework, which has 140 members, is meeting on October 8 to lay out the implementation plan for the provisions under the agreement and will be making an announcement towards the same. 

Will this lead to a flight of companies from Ireland?

The Irish government said that it was not concerned about the flight of multinational companies following the implementation of these rules. Irish FM Donohoe said: “I am confident that Ireland will remain competitive into the future, and we will remain an attractive location when multi-nationals look to investment locations”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The biggest blow to Ireland’s low-tax regime came when certain tax avoidance schemes were outlawed in 2014, The Guardian said in its report.

The scheme called double Irish resulted in multinationals paying as little as 1-2 percent tax of their revenue, a fraction of what they paid in the US (35%). It facilitated a transfer of taxable revenue of global corporations from an operating firm in Ireland to an Irish-registered firm in an offshore tax haven. Many major tech companies took advantage of this scheme including Apple and Google.

Also read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

News

The use of facial recognition technology for policing in Delhi: An empirical study of potential religion-based discrimination

By Jai Vipra, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy The use of new technology, including facial recognition technology (FRT) by police...

August 23, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ