wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

UN Human Rights Council faces pressure to denounce and investigate Pegasus surveillance

Citing risks posed to journalists, civil society groups reiterated the need to hold the secretive surveillance industry accountable.

Published

“Members of the U.N. Human Rights Council cannot allow for this staggering widespread surveillance to continue unchallenged and unchecked,” read the letter sent by 95 civil society organisations and independent experts to the members participating in the ongoing 48th session of the UN Human Rights Council. The letter urges them to “specifically denounce these abuses and mandate comprehensive measures to investigate and prevent further violations linked to the sale, export, and use of Pegasus spyware and cases of targeted surveillance”.

The letter accuses the NSO Group of sticking to a false claim that Pegasus spyware is only used for legitimate purposes like investigating crime and terror despite mounting evidence of the spyware’s links to human rights abuses. “The secretive surveillance industry must be held to account,” the letter said. 

It also recommended that HRC must offer “adequate financial and technical support to the U.N. Special Procedures, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, and any other bodies relevant and able to execute the necessary inquiries”. The findings should then be reported to the HRC and the U.N. General Assembly. 

“We reiterate the previous call made by U.N. human rights experts and civil society groups on governments to immediately implement a global moratorium on the sale, export, transfer, and use of private surveillance technology until countries have adopted robust legal safeguards to protect individuals from unlawful surveillance, invasion of their privacy, and threats to their freedom of expression, assembly, and association,” the letter said. 

The Pegasus Project, an investigation by a consortium of 17 media organisations led by Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International, has severe ramifications on issues pertaining to privacy and surveillance around the world. It should be noted that the spyware is classified as a cyber weapon to be sold exclusively to government clients, according to the NSO Group. The companies selling these surveillance technologies often operate in a hushed manner with little to no oversight. 

Incidents of surveillance cited by civil society groups

The organisations said that they were concerned by the Pegasus Project’s revelations in which journalists were found to be among the major targets of the spyware. Here are a few instances of surveillance mentioned in the letter: 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
  • An investigation by media organisation Direkt36 and forensic analysis by Citizen Lab found that two Budapest-based photojournalists’ phones were hacked by a government client of the NSO in early July 2021. Earlier, two of Direkt36’s investigative journalists, András Szabó and Szabolcs Panyi, and another investigative reporter, Brigitta Csikász, were targeted by Pegasus spyware.
  • The phones of three French journalists—Lénaïg Bredoux, Edwy Plenel, and a senior member of staff at France 24 were found to be infected with Pegasus, according to the National Cybersecurity Agency of France (ANSSI) 
  • Friends and family members of the murdered Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, were also targeted with Pegasus spyware before and after his murder, affirmed the letter. The iPhone of Khashoggi’s fiancée, Hatice Cengiz, was targeted and successfully infected four days after his assassination. Forensics checks also confirmed that his wife Hanan Elatr was targeted with the spyware, as was his friend, and former director-general of Al Jazeera Wadah Khanfar
  • At least 35 journalists were selected for potential targeting with Pegasus by the Moroccan authorities. 

The civil society groups also said that this is not the first time the NSO’s Pegasus spyware was linked to human rights abuses. Citizen Lab documented one of the early uses of Pegasus by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to spy on prominent Emirati human rights defender Ahmed Mansoor in 2016. 

“The failure of States to protect people’s rights and uphold their obligations has fostered a culture of total impunity and allowed private digital surveillance companies as perpetrators of human rights violations to flourish with no transparency or accountability,” the letter asserted.

UN High Commissioner remarks on Pegasus

UN High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet said that her office was not surprised by recent revelations documenting the widespread use of the Pegasus spyware while speaking to the European Union’s Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights. 

“The targeting of human rights defenders, journalists and politicians is just another example of how tools allegedly meant to address security risks can end up being weaponized against people with dissenting opinions,” Bachelet said at the committee’s hearing on the implications of the Pegasus spyware. She asked for a moratorium while demanding a thorough investigation into allegations of surveillance. 

Use of Pegasus in India

The net of the victims of the alleged spyware attack using Pegasus features more than 300 Indians according to The Wire. Many of them are journalists, politicians, academicians, bureaucrats, security officials, and businessmen.  Some of the names include:

  • MK Venu
  • Sushant Singh
  • Siddharth Varadarajan
  • Paranjoy Guha Thakurta
  • Rohini Singh
  • Rahul Gandhi
  • Prashant Kishor
  • Abhishek Banerjee
  • Ashwini Vaishnaw
  • Ashok Lavasa
  • Rona Wilson
  • Sudha Bhardwaj
  • Soni Sori
  • Umar Khalid 
  • Bela Bhatia
  • Jagdeep Chhokar
  • Gagandeep Kang
  • Alok Verma
  • Kumaresan

The Union government has consistently avoided confirming that it licensed Pegasus. Moreover, it has dismissed the allegations as exaggerated and sensational. It has also not initiated any investigation into the purported surveillance causing outrage among the opposition and civil society. 

There are nine petitions filed before the Supreme Court of India which is set to pass interim orders in which it will set up a committee of experts to investigate the circumstances surrounding the spyware, following a hearing on September 13. 

Also read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

News

The use of facial recognition technology for policing in Delhi: An empirical study of potential religion-based discrimination

By Jai Vipra, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy The use of new technology, including facial recognition technology (FRT) by police...

August 23, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ