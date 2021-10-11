wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Teenagers on Instagram may soon be nudged to look the other way on harmful content

Steering teens away from harmful content is Facebook’s response to the recent controversy about Instagram and its effects.

Published

“We are going to introduce something which I think will make a considerable difference, which is where our systems see that a teenager is looking at the same content over and over again, and it is content which may not be conducive to their well being, we will nudge them to look at other content,” Facebook’s vice president of global affairs Nick Clegg said in an interview with CNN. Clegg added that the social media platform was going to roll out a ‘take a break’ feature prompting teens to stay off Instagram for some time and give parents optional controls to supervise teens.

A Facebook spokesperson told The Verge that they have not tested these features yet. The social media giant has been under major scrutiny recently as leaked internal documents, dubbed ‘The Facebook Files’, contained damning revelations about the platform. 

Instagram’s impact on mental health of teenagers.

These new features were announced in response to internal research conducted by Facebook which showed that a large number of teenagers, particularly teenage girls, trace a significant amount of anxiety and mental health problems to Instagram. 

The findings boil down to these observations, apart from the one mentioned above:

  • One in five teenagers said Instagram makes them feel bad about themselves.
  • Teenagers blame Instagram for increased anxiety and depression, “unprompted”.
  • 6–13% of teens who had suicidal thoughts attributed Instagram as a cause.
  • An experiment to hide “likes” from posts didn’t significantly improve mental health outcomes.

Facebook published a point-by-point rebuttal, saying that WSJ mischaracterised internal research. However, Facebook has refused to release the full research data firsthand for critics to analyse.

Why did Facebook pause Instagram Kids? 

In a blog post by Instagram head Adam Mosseri, the company announced that it was halting Instagram Kids for the time being.  

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Instagram said that it will take the time “to work with parents, experts, policymakers and regulators, to listen to their concerns, and to demonstrate the value and importance of this project for younger teens”. It added that critics of “Instagram Kids” would think of this halt as an acknowledgement that the project is a bad idea.

“That’s not the case. The reality is that kids are already online, and we believe that developing age-appropriate experiences designed specifically for them is far better for parents than where we are today,” read the blog post.

What the whistleblower said during the hearing, in brief

Clegg’s CNN interview also touched upon the testimony by whistleblower Francis Haugen who was behind The Facebook Files leak. He said that Facebook is spending $13 billion on measures to make its platform a positive and safe experience for its users.

The interviewer Dana Bash asked Clegg whether Facebook’s algorithm amplified pro-insurrection voices ahead of the attack on the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021. Clegg said he couldn’t give a yes or no answer to the question but added that Facebook’s algorithms should be held to account in the interest of transparency.

Haugen revealed details about how Facebook prioritises its growth over public or user safety in the US Senate hearing. She noted that it underinvests in its safety and integrity departments which deal with misinformation, hate speech, etc., particularly, in non-English speaking countries. Haugen also alleged that Facebook’s content algorithm promotes divisive, polarising content by way of pushing engaging content on people’s feeds, which increases negative sentiments among people.

Also read:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

News

The use of facial recognition technology for policing in Delhi: An empirical study of potential religion-based discrimination

By Jai Vipra, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy The use of new technology, including facial recognition technology (FRT) by police...

August 23, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ