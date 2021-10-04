wordpress blog stats
Cyber Crime division of Hyderabad Police objects to activist’s tweet on ‘hateful content’

While Twitter hasn’t taken any action based on the request, Hyderabad Police going after the messenger isn’t a one-off incident.

After a Hyderabad-based activist, in a tweet, flagged an alleged hateful video on Twitter, the social media platform informed the activist that it had received a legal notice from the Hyderabad City Police which considered his tweet as being “against the Information Technology Act”.

On September 1, Masood had raised an objection to a video posted by Twitter user @UshaNirmala, which alleged that a particular community was ‘creating a monopoly’ in the fruit-vegetable market.

In his tweet, wherein he tagged the commissioner of Hyderabad City Police Anjani Kumar and Collector of Hyderabad, Masood requested the police to take action against the person for sharing ‘misleading, false and objectionable video messages’ under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

A month later, Masood was in for a shock when he was told by Twitter that the Cyber Crimes Station of the Hyderabad City Police had instead found his tweet to be in violation of the IT Act.

The notice sent by Twitter to Masood, reviewed by MediaNama, said, “In the interest of transparency, we are writing to inform you that Twitter has received a request from Cyber Crime Police Station, Detective Department, Central Crime Station, Hyderabad regarding your Twitter account, @SQMasood, that claims the following content violates India’s Information Technology Act.” However, Twitter said it had not taken any action based on the Hyderabad City Police’s request.

This is arbitrary, and misuse of the IT Act provisions by the Hyderabad police against the complainant. It is their responsibility to take suo motu cognizance of the post as they have all surveillance mechanisms in place and infrastructure to monitor social media platforms. But they failed to take action against the user who tweeted misinformation and hate content. Reporting post of complainant is something which should be investigated by the Hyderabad Commissioner, as we don’t know how many such posts of concerned citizens have been reported to Twitter by the Cyber Crime PS — SQ Masood, activist

MediaNama reached out to the Cyber Crime Station of the Hyderabad City Police with specific queries in this regard, and the report will be updated when we receive a response.

Twitter has complied with very few requests in 2020, but the new IT Rules, which were notified in February 2021, contain provisions that require social media platforms to turn over information requested by the government within 72 hours of notice and remove content deemed unlawful by the government within 36 hours. Given this and the fact that Twitter has now fully complied with the new Rules, it will be interesting to see how Twitter has responded to government requests for the yet-to-be-published January to June 2021 period.

Not a one-off incident: CCS Hyderabad has flagged tweets earlier

Another user from Hyderabad, Mohammed Ahmed Vindhani also claimed that he has received a notice from Twitter after CCS Hyderabad found that the content uploaded by him was allegedly against the IT Act.

In a screenshot, which MediaNama was not able to verify independently, shared by Vindhani, Twitter reportedly told him that it received a “request from Cyber Crime Police Station Detective Department, Central Crime Station Hyderabad regarding your Twitter account, @ahmedvindhani, that claims the following content violates India’s Information Technology Act.

Twitter complied with only 9% of removal requests: Transparency report

According to Twitter’s biannual Transparency Report for the period between July to December 2020, the social media platform complied with only 1 percent of information requests and 9 percent of removal requests.

  • India-specific statistics: Twitter received 3,463 routine requests and 152 emergency requests from the Indian government and it complied with 1 percent of the requests in both cases. Overall, there was a 38 percent increase in information requests from the previous reporting period (January to June 2020).
  • Global statistics: Globally, Twitter received 12,109 routine requests and 2,452 emergency requests and complied with 32.4 percent and 18.2 percent of these requests respectively. A total of 51,584 accounts were specified in both of these types of requests.

How does Twitter determine if it should respond to requests? “Where appropriate, Twitter will push back on requests for account information that are incomplete or improper, such as requests that are facially invalid or overbroad in scope. Depending on the circumstances, we may produce some data after working to narrow a request, or we may not disclose any data. We also may not have any responsive records to produce,” the report said.

Among other subjects, I cover the increasing usage of emerging technologies, especially for surveillance in India

