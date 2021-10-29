wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Australia looks to break Google’s dominance of search market with choice screens

The tech giant’s practice of bundling Google Search with Android OS has attracted antitrust scrutiny, including in India.

Published

After coming down on Facebook, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has Google’s dominance in the country’s search engine market in its sights. According to Bloomberg, the competition watchdog has released a report that says it would want the tech giant to introduce a choice screen on new and existing Android smartphones in the country.

The ACCC report also said that it would like to extend this to non-Android smartphones as well as desktop devices, and suggested limiting the ability of such search engines to pay for default positions on browsers or original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). However, the report noted that these suggestions will be made open for industry feedback before implementation.

In 2018, the European Commission had fined Google for violating anti-trust laws in various areas. The tech giant has come under the scanner for ‘abusing its dominant position’ in India as well, where an investigation is still underway.

European Commission’s restrictions on Google search

The European Commission had levied a $5 billion fine on Google for:

  • Compulsorily bundling Search and Chrome with its Play Store and operating system.
  • Blocking phone manufacturers from running forked versions of Android
  • Paying phone manufacturers (like Apple) and service providers to “exclusively pre-install the Search app on their devices.”

While Google has appealed the commission’s decision, it has introduced changes like the choice screen for browsers and search apps, as well as charging device manufacturers license fees to pre-install Google apps on devices.

The case against Google in India

In 2018, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) fined Google Rs 135.86 crore for “search bias” and abusing its dominant position in the market. The allegations largely revolved around the design of the Google search engine result page. It was also alleged that the company was leveraging its dominance in web search to strengthen its position in online syndicate search services, as competitors were denied access to the market.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In 2019, a 14-page report accessed by Reuters had revealed that the CCI had found that Google’s restrictions on manufacturers in finding and using alternate versions of Android seemed to amount to the imposition of “unfair conditions” under India’s competition law.

In 2021, the Times of India reported that, further into its investigation, the CCI noted that the pre-installation requirement it includes in its MADA (Mobile Application Distribution Agreement) for Android devices gives it a competitive edge and acts as an entry barrier for competitors.

Also read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

I cover health and education technology for MediaNama. Reach me at anushka@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

News

The use of facial recognition technology for policing in Delhi: An empirical study of potential religion-based discrimination

By Jai Vipra, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy The use of new technology, including facial recognition technology (FRT) by police...

August 23, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ