India’s gig workers may be conferred employee tag in major government policy shift: Report

Gig worker unions praise move, want recognition of employee-employer relationship

“This is a welcome development, and we are thankful to the ministers for responding to our efforts.” Shaik Salauddin, the National General Secretary of the Indian Federation of App Based Transport Workers (IFAT) told MediaNama, adding that “the implementation of such a plan must happen soon, so that we can avail its benefits.”

A representative from the All India Gig Workers Union also praised the development:

The move will help workers without contracts. They are left at the mercy of the organisation who would pay them well in order to lure them but would make up 100 other ways to reduce their earnings as a part of cost cutting measure as per their wish. Without being labelled employees they are also without other benefits which employees get like ESIC, PF, leaves, pension etc. Moreover they can’t get their disputes or concerned resolved by complaining to the labour commissioner’s office. — AIGWU representative

IFAT had earlier filed a petition in the Supreme Court demanding that gig workers be recognised as employees under the Unorganised Workers Act 2008, which would entitle them to the following benefits:

Life and disability cover

Old age protection

Provident fund

Employment injury benefit

Housing

Educational schemes for children

Old age homes

Current social security for gig workers: To provide equivalent benefits to gig workers, the government devised the Code on Social Security 2020. Under this code, social security schemes can be funded by the government, aggregators, the state government, or CSR. The code, however, is yet to be put into effect.

What is gig workers’ argument for employee-employer relationship?

IFAT’s petition points out several themes common to the terms and conditions of aggregators’ work arrangement with gig-workers:

1. Mandatory use of company equipment: The petition argues that gig workers are mandated to use company equipment, resembling an employee-employer relationship. It cites uniforms from Zomato and Swiggy and GPS trackers on Ola vehicles as examples.

2. Control over the manner of work: Aggregators have significant control over the manner in which work is carried out, the petition argues. Zomato and Swiggy control the timelines under which deliveries have to be made, and Ola drivers are required to sanitise vehicles at company locations.

3. Charges fixed by Aggregators: Listing out the terms and conditions of aggregators, the petition argues that Swiggy and Zomato have complete control over the charges for the work by delivery partners, making them akin to traditional employers.

Which other countries have recognised gig workers as employees?