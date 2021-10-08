How is China’s data protection law different from EU’s GPDR? #PrivacyNama2021

“The concept of privacy is different in China. The law’s focus is on protecting individuals as well as national security,” Alexa Lee, senior manager for global policy at ITI Council, said while referring to China’s Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL).

China in August passed the Personal Information Protection Law, putting in place one of the world’s strictest data privacy laws. It is modeled after Europe’s robust General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), but there are many important aspects in which PIPL differs from GDPR and other privacy regulations from around the world. Lee highlighted these key differences while speaking at PrivacyNama 2021, a global conference on privacy regulations held by MediaNama on October 6 and 7.

