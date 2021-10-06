wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Apple App Store woes seem never ending as it faces its latest battle in China

Apple has another App Store fire to put out after China’s Supreme Court allows a user’s antitrust lawsuit to proceed.

Published

Adding to Apple’s App Store woes, China’s Supreme Court last month dismissed Apple’s plea and ruled that an antitrust lawsuit filed by a consumer against the company’s China entity can proceed, South China Morning Post reported. In its plea, Apple had argued that the lawsuit should not be allowed because its China entity does not deal with App Store operations. The court, however, said that Apple had potentially abused its market position and undermined competition, and hence the case can be heard, the report stated.

This ruling paves the way for the Shanghai Intellectual Property Court to adjudicate the case. A decision in China has significant implications for Apple because the country accounts for a fifth of its iPhone sales. The ruling also sets precedent in that other individual consumers can also mount antitrust challenges against the company.

What is the lawsuit about?

Similar to legal challenges mounted in other parts of the world, the complainant in China has argued that Apple is potentially abusing its market dominance by charging a 30 percent commission on App Store purchases. The complaints alleged that the prices of in-app services offered by apps in Apple’s App Store are higher than in Android app stores because of this commission. Notably, Google’s Play Store, which charges the same commission as Apple, is not available in China and Android apps are made available through various local app stores that charge anywhere between zero to fifty percent commission, the report stated.

The lawsuit also demanded that Chinese consumers be allowed to make payments through methods other than Apple Pay such as Alipay and WeChat Pay, SCMP reported.

US court ruling and South Korean law

On September 10, US Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers gave his verdict on the monumental Apple vs Epic lawsuit, ruling that Apple must allow iOS apps to direct users to purchasing mechanisms other than the one offered by the company. A South Korean law passed in August also requires Apple to allow alternative in-app purchase mechanisms.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

While both these measures give developers the freedom of choice when it comes to payment processors and make it hard for Apple to charge its 30 percent commissions effectively, they actually do not prevent the company from charging this commission in some other way. Notably, the judge in the US ruling said that Apple is within its rights to charge a 30 percent commission, leaving room for Apple to find other ways to earn its share.

How are other countries dealing with app store regulations?

India: In India, both Google and Apple are facing regulatory scrutiny over their app stores. While the Competition Commission of India ordered a detailed investigation into Google Play Store last November, it is currently reviewing an antitrust complaint filed against Apple App Store last month.

US: On August 11, US lawmakers introduced a new bill titled Open App Markets Act that proposes:

  • Operating systems must allow third-party app stores
  • Developers must be allowed to choose their choice of in-app payment system
  • Pricing for various app stores or in-app payment systems can be determined by developers
  • Developers can freely communicate pricing offers with users
  • Google and Apple cannot use non-public data to build competing apps
  • No self-preferencing in app stores
  • Third-party developers must be provided with the same access to developer tools

EU and UK: The European Union has launched an investigation into Apple App Store following a complaint from Spotify and the United Kingdom has launched a broad investigation into Google’s and Apple’s effective duopoly over the supply of operating systems (iOS and Android), app stores (App Store and Play Store), and web browsers (Safari and Chrome). Both investigations are ongoing.

Also Read

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

News

The use of facial recognition technology for policing in Delhi: An empirical study of potential religion-based discrimination

By Jai Vipra, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy The use of new technology, including facial recognition technology (FRT) by police...

August 23, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ