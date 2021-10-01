Alexa, don’t share my data: Amazon introduces on-device processing of voice recordings

Soon, Amazon customers in the United States of America can choose to have all of their voice commands processed on their Alexa devices, which essentially means that the clips won’t be sent to the cloud, Endgadget reported. According to the report, the recordings will be automatically deleted after Amazon processes them.

This come a few years after Amazon introduced an opt-out option for users from having their voice recordings and message transcripts “manually reviewed”. Before that, Amazon added an option to delete one’s voice history with one command.

The Endgadget report said that the new feature builds on these two privacy introductions, but it will only work with the latest Echo devices with the AZ1 Neural Edge processor. “According to Amazon, the feature will first be available on the 4th-generation Echo and the Echo Show 10, and will come to more devices in the future,” the report said.

Alexa is designed to continuously record bits of audio listening for a “wake” word like “Alexa”, “Echo” or “Computer”. When the wake word is detected, the ring at the top of the device turns blue, which means that it is recording the user’s voice and sending instructions to Amazon servers. This new feature comes as a welcome move as it means that one’s voice recordings or commands will not be processed on Amazon cloud servers or shared with third parties.

Privacy concerns with Amazon Alexa

Over the years, privacy concerns regarding Alexa have been highlighted. For instance, in 2018, an Amazon Echo device recorded a conversation between an American couple and sent it to an acquaintance on their contact list. In 2019, it was pointed out that thousands of Amazon employees around the world listen to users’ voice recordings captured on Alexa-powered Echo speakers.

The teams are based out of Amazon offices in Boston, Costa Rica, India, and Romania with each reviewer working for 9 hours a day working on 1000 audio clips per shift. It’s worth noting that Amazon’s Alexa devices captured 59% of the smart speakers market share in 2018. Amazon was the first company to introduce smart speakers in India, with the launch of its Echo range in 2017.

