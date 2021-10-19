wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Acer India hit by ransomware attack, over 60 GB of files and databases stolen

Acer suffered a second major cyberattack this year after a hacker group infected its Indian servers with ransomware.

Published

Acer India’s servers were hacked by a group called Desorden who claim to have stolen over 60 GB of files and databases, Privacy Affairs reported on October 13.

Acer confirmed the breach in a statement to MediaNama:

As part of our security threat evaluations and system checks we have recently detected an isolated attack in early October 2021 on our local after-sales service system in India. Upon detection, we immediately initiated our security protocols and conducted a full scan of our systems. There was no financial information of Indian customers compromised but we are actively reaching out to any potentially affected customers.

The company spokesperson also added that the incident has been reported to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and that Acer is devoting additional resources to strengthen its security infrastructure in India.

The is Acer’s second major cyberattack this year. In March, the Taiwanese hardware giant was hit by ransomware attack carried out by the REvil group. The group demanded $50 million, the highest known ransomware demand until REvil demanded $70 million from Kesaya. It is not known yet if Acer paid the ransom.

What data has been breached?

The hackers claim to have stolen customer, corporate, accounts, and financial data from the company. The customer data includes names, addresses, and phone numbers of millions of Acer’s Indian customers and the hackers have provided data of more than 10,000 individuals for verification purposes. “We have found customer data that appears to be accurate and genuine after contacting multiple affected individuals from the released data,” Privacy Affairs stated after verifying the sample data.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The stolen data also appears to include login details of Acer retailers and distributors from India, Privacy Affairs added.

Attack on Acer Taiwan as well

On October 16, Desorden group in an email to Privacy Affairs said that they also successfully attacked Acer in Taiwan and stole employee data.

“To prove our point that Acer is way behind in its cyber security effects on protecting its data and is a global network of vulnerable servers. We have hacked and breached Acer Taiwan server, storing data on its employee and product information.” – Desorden

The email added that Acer’s Malaysian and Indonesian servers are vulnerable as well.

The hacker group told DataBreaches.net that it did not make any separate ransomware demand for the Taiwan breach and that it has informed Acer to close the vulnerability, but it told Privacy Affairs that all its hacks are financially motivated. This suggests that the hackers may have demanded ransom for the Indian hack and let the Taiwan one slide.

On October 18, Acer confirmed the Taiwan breach with Privacy Affairs and said that no customer data was accessed in this breach and that the attack has been reported to relevant local authorities.

Also Read

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

News

The use of facial recognition technology for policing in Delhi: An empirical study of potential religion-based discrimination

By Jai Vipra, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy The use of new technology, including facial recognition technology (FRT) by police...

August 23, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ