wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

NFTs takeoff in Bollywood with Zee Studios being the latest to offer digital collectibles

The Indian film studio offering an NFT could mean that more brands and celebrities will follow suit.

Published

Zee Studios dropped a non-fungible token (NFT) of a signed movie poster in collaboration with NFTically, according to a CoinDesk report. The drop was rolled out on Polygon, a scaling protocol for Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks built in India, the report added. 

The NFT will be a part of the ‘Zee Studios collection’. Shariq Patel, Chief Business Officer, Zee Studios, explained that the film studio will provide NFTs derived from various films in its repository. 

NFT sales grew by 400 percent in February this year as compared to January. The exponential growth has led to many brands jumping on the NFT bandwagon to offer digital collectibles. Several people believe it to be the next step in the world of art collecting while others believe that it’s a fad that will die down eventually. It remains to be seen whether the studio is contemplating NFTs as a strategic investment or simply piggybacking off the NFT hype. MediaNama reached out to Zee Studios for comment and this report will be updated when we receive a response. 

Bollywood’s brush with NFTs

The announcement by Zee Studios comes on the heels of Bollywood figures’ plans to launch their own NFTs:

  • Sunny Leone announced the launch of her NFT collection recently through Silicon Valley-based Mintdropz. Leone has set up a website to share her collection which includes costumes and animation designed by artists the world over, as per Inc42.
  • Amitabh Bachchan will also roll out his own NFT collection on BeyondLife.club. The collection will consist of poems written by the actor, a narration of Madhushala with backstories, autographed posters, and other souvenirs. A countdown of fifty-six days has been set on the website after which people will be able to place their bids.

What is an NFT? 

A non-fungible token is a digital token that is unique and does not have a substitute online. For example, one-of-a-kind artwork or a collector’s item. It is powered by the same blockchain technology on which cryptocurrencies were developed till now.

NFTs can include almost any digital asset. Images, videos, tweets, songs, virtual spaces in games, blockchain domains, etc. are some of the things which have been sold as NFTs. NFTs have been instrumental in helping artists monetise their work without having to sell through galleries or auctions. Artists still own the copyright over their work and can earn money in perpetuity on resales of the NFT.

NFT marketplaces like OpenSea, Rarible, SuperRare, Mintable, NBA TopShot, and Valuables, have reaped the fruits of growing popularity. Most of these platforms require you to have a cryptocurrency wallet and make transactions using Ethereum. 

Rise of NFT marketplaces in India

India has plunged headfirst into the NFT craze. Twitter revealed that the volume of conversations around NFTs grew by 43% between April and June this year.

  • WazirX, an Indian crypto exchange owned by Binance, started India’s first NFT marketplace in June this year. 
  • NFTically commenced operations shortly after WazirX’s announcement, Business Insider reported. It is a B2B SaaS platform that allows entities to launch their own NFT store without needing technical knowledge.
  • Wall.app, the third marketplace, was also in the offing, the report added. 

Also read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

3 days ago

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

News

The use of facial recognition technology for policing in Delhi: An empirical study of potential religion-based discrimination

By Jai Vipra, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy The use of new technology, including facial recognition technology (FRT) by police...

August 23, 2021

News

Draft E-Commerce (Amendment) Rules: A Giant Leap for the E-Commerce Kind

By Stella Joseph, Prakhil Mishra, and Yash Desai The Government of India circulated proposed amendments to the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020 (“E-Commerce Rules”) which...

July 9, 2021

News

Proposed Amendments to the E-Commerce Rules – the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

By Rahul Rai and Shruti Aji Murali A little less than a year since their release, the Consumer Protection (E-commerce) Rules, 2020 is being amended....

July 6, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ