wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

UPI Transaction Value Up By 2.1x To Rs 6.39 Lakh Crores In August 2021: NPCI Data

The month of August saw the highest number of average UPI transactions in a day.

Published

The transaction value on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) stood at Rs 6.39 lakh crores in August 2021, up by 2.1x compared to the same month in the previous year, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI). Overall, transaction volumes increased by 2.2 times over the last year to 3.56 billion in August. While UPI payment volumes grew by 9.5% in August 2021 over the previous month, the UPI transaction value went up by 5.4% compared to July.

This sharp increase comes after a drastic slump in both metrics in April, given several state-imposed lockdowns due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key observations

1. Increase over August: The number of transactions increased by 307.7 million in August, whereas the total amount transacted went up by Rs 32,835.9 crores. In the previous month (July 2021), the volume of transactions had increased by 440.3 million and the amount transacted grew by Rs 58,907.8 crores.

 

2. Average transactions per day: Around 114.7 million transactions were completed and Rs 20,616.7 crores were transacted on an average per day in August. The average number of transactions per day in August 2021 was the highest till date.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

 

3. Size of transaction: The average amount exchanged per transaction decreased by 4% over the previous month to Rs 1,798. However, this is a slight year-on-year (YoY) decline of 2% from Rs 1,843 in August 2020. The average amount per transaction fell to its lowest in the past year in November 2020, to Rs 1,769.

4. Banks on UPI service: 14 more banks onboarded UPI payments in August 2021, which brings the total to 249 banks. The nationwide lockdown due to the pandemic began at the end of March 2020 and lasted till mid-May after which relaxations have gradually come into place. It’s possible that more banks began UPI payments due to unprecedented immobility, along with a need to limit human contact, which meant a natural move to digital payments.

Also Read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

News

The use of facial recognition technology for policing in Delhi: An empirical study of potential religion-based discrimination

By Jai Vipra, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy The use of new technology, including facial recognition technology (FRT) by police...

August 23, 2021

News

Draft E-Commerce (Amendment) Rules: A Giant Leap for the E-Commerce Kind

By Stella Joseph, Prakhil Mishra, and Yash Desai The Government of India circulated proposed amendments to the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020 (“E-Commerce Rules”) which...

July 9, 2021

News

Proposed Amendments to the E-Commerce Rules – the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

By Rahul Rai and Shruti Aji Murali A little less than a year since their release, the Consumer Protection (E-commerce) Rules, 2020 is being amended....

July 6, 2021

News

India’s Crypto War 2.0 is not about Encryption

By Anand Venkatanarayanan                         There has been enough commentary about the Indian IT...

June 30, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ