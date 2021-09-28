wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

UIDAI wants three rupees from private players for every Aadhaar e-KYC

The UIDAI has also proposed to introduce a payment deadline while clarifying that there is no charge for government bodies.

Published

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will charge private players Rs. 3 including taxes for successful authentication of users through Aadhaar e-KYC, according to draft regulations released on September 15, 2021. Each yes/no authentication request sent to UIDAI will also cost companies Rs. 0.50 per transaction.

All government bodies will be exempt from such charges, according to the proposed rules. UIDAI is accepting suggestions on the draft pricing structure till October 6.

This month, the government also allowed telecom companies to issue new SIM cards using Aadhaar e-KYC. As UIDAI drafts new Aadhaar e-KYC pricing for private players, the legality of such use-cases remains disputed after the Supreme Court explicitly disallowed private access to Aadhaar in 2018.

What do UIDAI’s Draft Aadhaar e-KYC Pricing Rules propose?

  • Prices for private players: The Rs. 3 price for Aadhaar based e-KYC transactions will supersede the Re. 1 charge suggested earlier. For yes/no authentication services, UIDAI proposes a charge of Rs. 0.50, even in cases of transaction failure.
  • No charges for government bodies: Authentications done by state and central governments for the transfer of benefits and services will be exempt from all charges.
  • License fee: The license fee to conduct Aadhaar authentications, as well as financial disincentives, will be charged separately from authentication charges.
  • Deadline for payment: Private players will be required to clear dues within 15 days of invoice, failing which the UIDAI will charge an interest of 1.5% per month on the due amount.
  • Transaction error code charges: The proposed authentication charges do not include providing details on transaction error codes. Such charges will be issued separately.
  • Price revision every two years: The price for authentication will be revised every two years. UIDAI has proposed linking the price to RBI’s Consumer Price Index, which is used to track inflation. The effective price after adjusting for inflation will be rounded to the nearest 10 paise.

Why did the Supreme Court disallow corporates to use Aadhaar based e-KYC?

In 2018, a Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra read down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act which allowed private players to use Aadhaar for authentication. In the majority judgement authored by Justice A.K. Sikri, the Supreme Court said:

Even if we presume that legislature did not intend so, the impact of the aforesaid features would be to enable commercial exploitation of an individual biometric and demographic information by the private entities. Thus, this part of the provision which enables body corporate and individuals also to seek authentication, that too on the basis of a contract between the individual and such body corporate or person, would impinge upon the right to privacy of such individuals. This part of the section, thus, is declared unconstitutional.” – Page 560, Majority Judgement by Justice A.K Sikri (emphasis added)

Read: Government allows Aadhaar e-KYC for telecoms despite Supreme Court judgement striking down section 57 of Aadhaar Act 2016

On what basis did the government re-introduce private access to Aadhaar?

The Centre introduced the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 on February 28, 2019. The ordinance allowed private players to use Aadhaar for verification, but only if UIDAI is satisfied that such entities are:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
  1. compliant with certain standards of privacy and security, or
  2. permitted by law, or
  3. seeking authentication for a purpose specified by the central government in the interest of the State

UIDAI’s latest draft on pricing for private players to use Aadhaar-based e-KYC builds on this amendment. Its validity, however, has been challenged by petitioners in the Supreme Court, who argue that the amendment violates the Court’s 2018 judgement, The Leaflet reported.

e-KYC for private players: A timeline of events

  • 2016 – Aadhaar Act: The Aadhaar Act allowed corporates to verify the identity of individuals using their Aadhaar number.
  • 2018 – Supreme Court Judgement: The Supreme Court struck down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act, declaring private companies’ ability to verify identity using Aadhaar as unconstitutional.
  • 2019 – New Aadhaar Ordinance: The central government reintroduced private access to Aadhaar in 2019 with the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019.
  • 2021 – Telecom Reforms: The Department of Telecommunications allows private companies to use Aadhaar for KYC on the basis of the 2019 amendments to the Aadhaar Act.
  • 2021 – UIDAI’s New Pricing: UIDAI releases new draft prices for private players to authenticate users through Aadhaar e-KYC.

Also read: 

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

1 day ago

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

7 days ago

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

News

The use of facial recognition technology for policing in Delhi: An empirical study of potential religion-based discrimination

By Jai Vipra, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy The use of new technology, including facial recognition technology (FRT) by police...

August 23, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ