wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Streaming services step up compliance with IT Rules, appoint grievance officers and more

The current picture of streaming services’ compliance with the IT Rules shows that they have largely bowed down.

Published

Streaming services in India have been complying more with the Information Technology (Intermediary Liability and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 over the last few weeks, a review by MediaNama has revealed. When we last checked in on the streamers’ compliance in May, only two operators were fully compliant with all the provisions of the law that we evaluated them against. As of August 27, though, at least eight streaming services are substantially compliant, and only two services — YouTube Premium and Hungama Play — have not improved their compliance at all. You can read the full status of each streaming service we evaluated below, along with comments, if any, received by the streaming service in question.

Streaming services have largely bowed down to the IT Rules. While they have concerns, they have only addressed them to the government directly, and have not gone to court. This stands in contrast to social media companies like Facebook and multiple news organisations, who have challenged the Rules at High Courts around the country. Even with this silent acquiescence to the Rules, the streaming platforms have both fallen afoul of these Rules while also applying excess censorship to their content in India, apparently cautious of blowback from viewers and the government.

What the IT Rules require from streaming platforms: 

  • Appoint a resident grievance officer and make their details available on their website
  • Dispose of complaints received from the general public
  • Have standardised age ratings (U, U/A 7+, U/A 13+, U/A 16+, and A)
  • Display content descriptors for content that may be inappropriate for certain audiences
  • Set up parental controls
  • Publish monthly reports of compliance

Where compliance stands

The following table outlines the current picture of streaming services’ compliance with the IT Rules in India. You can see the one published in May here. In addition to the following metrics, we also asked if they had published compliance reports under the Rules on the complaints they received. While most streaming services did not respond to our queries, none addressed this point even if they did respond. Only MX Player seems to have a link to a compliance report on its website, but this link is inaccessible as of writing this report.

  1. Netflix has listed a grievance redressal officer for content as well as non-content, has a complaint redressal mechanism for India, has age ratings that comply with the government’s standards, has content descriptors for mature content, and has put in place parental control mechanisms. The company declined to comment for this story, just as they had the last time.
  2. Amazon Prime Video has appointed Phoram Thanna as grievance officer and has a process described on its website to submit a grievance. Its age ratings are now in compliance with IT Rules requirements. The company did not return a request for comment.
  3. Disney+ Hotstar has a grievance redressal officer, a complaint mechanism, and age ratings. It is now fully compliant with age rating requirements and parental controls requirements. The company did not return a request for comment.
  4. ZEE5 is fully compliant with the metrics we evaluated; they lacked compliant age ratings and content descriptors last time we checked. The company did not respond to a request for comment.
  5. Sony LIV has a complaint mechanism and a grievance redressal officer listed on a document hosted on its website. It has age ratings compliant with the government’s standards and has content descriptors for the content along with parental controls.
  6. JioCinema did not comply with any of the IT Rules’ requirements last time, but now it has a grievance officer and a complaint mechanism. However, it does not have parental controls or content descriptors for its titles. Jio did not return a request for comment.
  7. Hoichoi has a complaint mechanism and a parental control feature, but still does not comply with other requirements; the company did not respond to a request for comment.
  8. Lionsgate Play is fully compliant; the company only commented to correct an earlier evaluation of their compliance by MediaNama and did not respond to our other queries.
  9. Apple TV+ is compliant with most requirements, except for the content descriptors required by the Rules. Apple did not return a request for comment.
  10. YouTube Premium does not have a grievance redressal officer, but does have a generic legal form that can be used for legal requests around the world. Age ratings are present, but not compliant with government standards. Content descriptors are not present for YouTube Originals, and parental controls are not available either. Google did not return a request for comment.
  11. Aha is compliant with most requirements but does not yet have content descriptors. The Telugu-focused streaming service did not return a request for comment.
  12. SunNXT has increased compliance with the IT Rules, and only lacks content descriptors and parental controls. We were unable to reach the company for comment.
  13. MX Player is fully compliant. The company did not respond to a request for comment.
  14. Voot is fully compliant. The company did not respond to a request for comment.
  15. ShemarooMe is mostly compliant, but its age ratings are not compliant with IT Rules requirements, and it has no content descriptors. The company did not respond to a request for comment.
  16. Discovery Plus has age ratings that are not compliant with government standards. It has a complaint system, but no grievance redressal officer listed on its website (it says on its terms and conditions to “please speak to us first” if users have complaints). It has parental controls, but no content descriptors. The company did not respond to a request for comment.
  17. Hungama Play remains as partially compliant as before: it has partially implemented a version of content descriptors, and has a complaint mechanism, but is not compliant with other requirements. The company did not respond to requests for comment.

Also read

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I cover the digital content ecosystem and telecom for MediaNama.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

5 days ago

News

The use of facial recognition technology for policing in Delhi: An empirical study of potential religion-based discrimination

By Jai Vipra, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy The use of new technology, including facial recognition technology (FRT) by police...

August 23, 2021

News

Draft E-Commerce (Amendment) Rules: A Giant Leap for the E-Commerce Kind

By Stella Joseph, Prakhil Mishra, and Yash Desai The Government of India circulated proposed amendments to the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020 (“E-Commerce Rules”) which...

July 9, 2021

News

Proposed Amendments to the E-Commerce Rules – the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

By Rahul Rai and Shruti Aji Murali A little less than a year since their release, the Consumer Protection (E-commerce) Rules, 2020 is being amended....

July 6, 2021

News

India’s Crypto War 2.0 is not about Encryption

By Anand Venkatanarayanan                         There has been enough commentary about the Indian IT...

June 30, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ