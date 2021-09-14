wordpress blog stats
Snapchat parent company hires Uthara Ganesh as Public Policy Head for India

Snap India’s user base has doubled year-on-year for five quarters, but it is still lower than Facebook-owned Instagram.

Snap Inc, the company behind Snapchat, has hired Uthara Ganesh as Head of Public Policy, India. Ganesh announced the appointment on LinkedIn. Before this, Ganesh worked in a series of policy-related roles, starting as a parliamentary aide in the LAMP Fellowship program, where she was assigned to Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is now a Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology. From 2017 to before joining Snap, she worked in public policy roles at Amazon India, focusing first on Amazon Prime Video, Kindle, and Amazon Echo, before moving to Amazon Web Services, working on policy-related aspects of the cloud service provider arm of the e-commerce giant.

Snap’s India user base, while likely far lower than Facebook-owned Instagram, its closest competitor, doubled year-on-year for five straight quarters, Evan Spiegel, the company’s co-founder and CEO, recently said. It is unclear how many users that translates to, though — at the end of 2020, the India user base stood at 60 million, the Economic Times reported citing the company.

Snap Inc and India

Snap Inc has an office in Mumbai, registered under the name of Snap Camera India Private Limited, but Ganesh’s role will be based in New Delhi, according to her LinkedIn — this is common with policy-related roles in tech companies, as policy executives prefer to stay close to central government decision makers.

The company has complied with the Information Technology (Intermediary Liability and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, by hiring a resident grievance officer. Juhi Bhatnagar, whose LinkedIn describes her as in charge of “Strategy & Growth Partnerships, India Market Development,” has been appointed by the company to take complaints from the public.

The company is also hiring for a variety of roles in India — it is looking for a Chief Compliance Officer in compliance with the IT Rules, a Law Enforcement Relations Officer, and a Market Development Manager for East and South India.

