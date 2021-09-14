wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

IT Rules: A look at the industry bodies picked to self-regulate digital news and streaming services

The three associations have been registered to self-regulate news sites like RepublicWorld and platforms like Netflix.

Published

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has registered three self-regulatory bodies (SRBs) under the Information Technology (Intermediary Liability and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, it informed news organisations in an email on September 13. It registered the Internet and Mobile Association of India’s Digital Publisher Content Grievances Council, one of the two SRBs for streaming services; and two digital news SRBs, the Web Journalists’ Standards Authority (formed under the Patna-headquartered Web Journalists Association of India) and the Professional News Broadcasting Standards Authority (part of the News Broadcasters Federation). IAMAI’s body and the PNBSA were recognised on August 18, and the WJSA was recognised on September 3.

Even as the IT Rules face legal challenges in High Courts around the country — nineteen by last count — some compliance is coming in kicks and starts. However, among news organisations, this is happening at a snail’s pace. A grand total of 100 digital news websites are registered under the two news SRBs, a fraction of the 1,800+ news publishers that have reached out to the I&B Ministry to furnish their particulars have a second layer of regulation as required by the law.

Who the SRBs represent

Web Journalists’ Standards Authority

Committee members

  • Chair: Ghanshyam Prasad, Former Judge, Patna High Court
  • Daya Shankar Prasad, IAS, Retired
  • Ramesh Chandra Sinha, Former Director General of Police, Bihar
  • Rohan Priyam Sahay, Advocate, Patna High Court
  • Rana Yashwant, Managing Editor, India News Network
  • Anand Kaushal, National President, Web Journalists Association of India
  • Amit Ranjan, National General Secretary, WJAI

News organisations that are members:

(Note: The URLs below are OCR-ed from a scanned document. To see the original document, click here.)

1. www.biharbreaking.com
2. www.nesfact.in
3. www.beyourmoneymanagier.com
4. www.rangarangindia.blogspot.com
6. www.blitcolnbharat.blogspot.com
6. www.webreporter.co.ln
7. www.publlalokpal.com
8. www.theblharnow.com
9. www.chhapratocday.com
10. www.newstodayupdate.in
11. www.mediamorcha.com
12. www.shankhnaac.in
13. www.shankhnad.ln
14. www.blharpatrlka.in
15. www.bharatpostlive.comn
16. www.dalnikkhojkhabar.lve
17. www.abhlbharat.com
18. ww.sanjeevanlsamachar.com
19. www.sarthaksamay.com
20. www.voiceofblhar.in
21. www.onenewslive.net
22. www.gsambad.com
23. www.n7india.com
24. www.newsofblhar.com
25. www.atncitynews.com
28. www.shrinaradmedla.com
27. www.livenews24.in
28. www.lvebihar24news.com
29 www.apanasamyadnews.com
30. www.hindimlc.com
31. www.khabarlbhalya.com
32. www.krldanews.com
33. www.hglobalnews.com
34. www.Bllktynows.com
35. www.news4mas9ses.com
38. www.nationbharat.com
37. www.khabarlalok.com
38. www.thepratyeknews.com
39. www.pratyeknewslive.com
40. www.hindustannews18.com
41. www.news4headlines.com
42. www.kositimes.com
43. www.aakharprahari.in
44. www.btvlive.in
45. www.bihar24live.in
46. www.pathakkinazar.com
38. www.thepratyeknews.com
47. www.worsonlinenews.com
48. www.khabarbihar.in
49 www.biharnewslive.com
50. www.vaanishreenews.com
51. www.patnanow.com
52. www.newsspecial.in
53. www.aryavartalive.com
54. www.livenewsaaptak.com
55. www.today24.in
56. www.sonemattee.com
57. www.liveindia.news
58. www.newslivemp.com
59. www.deshpatra.com
60. www.swaraibharatlive.com
61. www.reportofbihar.com
62. www.news13tn.com
63. www.dainik24news.com
64. www.barahiva.com
65. www.patnapost.com
66. www.akhandindia.com
67. www.livebihar.com
68. www.hulchalnews24.com
69 www.gstimesindia.online
70. www.headlines.com
71. www.voiceofpatliptra.com
72. www.etvbharat.com
73. www.nnewslive.com

Professional News Broadcasting Standards Authority

Members:

  • Chair: JS Khehar, Former Chief Justice of India
  • Shailesh Gandhi, Former Chief Information Commissioner, Central Information Commission
  • Chintamani Rao, Media Consultant
  • Madhav Nalapat, Editorial Director, iTV Network
  • Zarir Hussain, Chief Managing Editor, News Live
  • Abhishek Kapoor (no designation provided)

News organisations that are members:

1. http://dy365.in/nagalandtv.news
2. http://dy365.in/assamese/
3. http://nagalandtv.news/
4. https://firstindia.co.in/
5. https://firstindianews.com/Uttarpradesh
6. https://inewsonline.net
7. https://www.ibc24.in
8. www.livingindianews.co.in
9. www.mhone.in
10. https://www.twentyfournews.com
11. https://www.qtvindia.com
12. www.newsfirstlive.com
13. www.newslivetv.com
14. www.niyomiyabarta.com
15. www.aainajibonor.com
16. www.northeastlivetv.com
17. www.pragnews.com
18. www.pragplay.com
19. https://republicworld.com/
20. https://bharat.republicworld.com/
21. https://bangla.republicworld.com/livetv.html
22. https://snewz.in
23. www.tv5kannada.com
24. www.tv5news.in
25. http://www.cvrinfo.com/
26. https://www.v6velugu.com/
27. http://www.samaylive.com/

Digital Publisher Content Grievances Council

Members

  • Chair: Former Supreme Court Justice Arjan Kumar Sikri
  • Suhasini Maniratnam, Actress
  • Madhu Bhojwani, Film Producer
  • Gopal Jain, Supreme Court Senior Advocate
  • Dr. Ranjana Kumar, Director, Centre for Social Research
  • Amit Grover, Senior Corporate Counsel, Amazon India
  • Priyanka Chaudhari, Director–Legal, Netflix India

Organisations that are members:

  1. Amazon Prime Video
  2. ALT Balaji
  3. Apple TV+
  4. BookMyShow Stream
  5. Eros Now
  6. Firework TV
  7. Hoichoi
  8. Hungama Play
  9. Lionsgate Play
  10. MX Player
  11. Netflix
  12. Reeldrama
  13. Shemaroo
  14. Ullu

What the IT Rules require

The IT Rules require that news organisations and streaming services do the following:

  • Submit to a three-tier grievance redressal mechanism, and field complaints from the public;
  • Be a part of a self-regulatory body;
  • Obey blocking orders from the government, issued under the Rules;
  • Appoint a grievance officer for complaints and routinely publish summaries of received complaints.

Also read

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I cover the digital content ecosystem and telecom for MediaNama.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

News

The use of facial recognition technology for policing in Delhi: An empirical study of potential religion-based discrimination

By Jai Vipra, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy The use of new technology, including facial recognition technology (FRT) by police...

August 23, 2021

News

Draft E-Commerce (Amendment) Rules: A Giant Leap for the E-Commerce Kind

By Stella Joseph, Prakhil Mishra, and Yash Desai The Government of India circulated proposed amendments to the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020 (“E-Commerce Rules”) which...

July 9, 2021

News

Proposed Amendments to the E-Commerce Rules – the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

By Rahul Rai and Shruti Aji Murali A little less than a year since their release, the Consumer Protection (E-commerce) Rules, 2020 is being amended....

July 6, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ