IT Rules: A look at the industry bodies picked to self-regulate digital news and streaming services

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has registered three self-regulatory bodies (SRBs) under the Information Technology (Intermediary Liability and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, it informed news organisations in an email on September 13. It registered the Internet and Mobile Association of India’s Digital Publisher Content Grievances Council, one of the two SRBs for streaming services; and two digital news SRBs, the Web Journalists’ Standards Authority (formed under the Patna-headquartered Web Journalists Association of India) and the Professional News Broadcasting Standards Authority (part of the News Broadcasters Federation). IAMAI’s body and the PNBSA were recognised on August 18, and the WJSA was recognised on September 3.
Even as the IT Rules face legal challenges in High Courts around the country — nineteen by last count — some compliance is coming in kicks and starts. However, among news organisations, this is happening at a snail’s pace. A grand total of 100 digital news websites are registered under the two news SRBs, a fraction of the 1,800+ news publishers that have reached out to the I&B Ministry to furnish their particulars have a second layer of regulation as required by the law.
Who the SRBs represent
Web Journalists’ Standards Authority
Committee members
- Chair: Ghanshyam Prasad, Former Judge, Patna High Court
- Daya Shankar Prasad, IAS, Retired
- Ramesh Chandra Sinha, Former Director General of Police, Bihar
- Rohan Priyam Sahay, Advocate, Patna High Court
- Rana Yashwant, Managing Editor, India News Network
- Anand Kaushal, National President, Web Journalists Association of India
- Amit Ranjan, National General Secretary, WJAI
News organisations that are members:
1. www.biharbreaking.com
2. www.nesfact.in
3. www.beyourmoneymanagier.com
4. www.rangarangindia.blogspot.com
6. www.blitcolnbharat.blogspot.com
6. www.webreporter.co.ln
7. www.publlalokpal.com
8. www.theblharnow.com
9. www.chhapratocday.com
10. www.newstodayupdate.in
11. www.mediamorcha.com
12. www.shankhnaac.in
13. www.shankhnad.ln
14. www.blharpatrlka.in
15. www.bharatpostlive.comn
16. www.dalnikkhojkhabar.lve
17. www.abhlbharat.com
18. ww.sanjeevanlsamachar.com
19. www.sarthaksamay.com
20. www.voiceofblhar.in
21. www.onenewslive.net
22. www.gsambad.com
23. www.n7india.com
24. www.newsofblhar.com
25. www.atncitynews.com
28. www.shrinaradmedla.com
27. www.livenews24.in
28. www.lvebihar24news.com
29 www.apanasamyadnews.com
30. www.hindimlc.com
31. www.khabarlbhalya.com
32. www.krldanews.com
33. www.hglobalnews.com
34. www.Bllktynows.com
35. www.news4mas9ses.com
38. www.nationbharat.com
37. www.khabarlalok.com
38. www.thepratyeknews.com
39. www.pratyeknewslive.com
40. www.hindustannews18.com
41. www.news4headlines.com
42. www.kositimes.com
43. www.aakharprahari.in
44. www.btvlive.in
45. www.bihar24live.in
46. www.pathakkinazar.com
38. www.thepratyeknews.com
47. www.worsonlinenews.com
48. www.khabarbihar.in
49 www.biharnewslive.com
50. www.vaanishreenews.com
51. www.patnanow.com
52. www.newsspecial.in
53. www.aryavartalive.com
54. www.livenewsaaptak.com
55. www.today24.in
56. www.sonemattee.com
57. www.liveindia.news
58. www.newslivemp.com
59. www.deshpatra.com
60. www.swaraibharatlive.com
61. www.reportofbihar.com
62. www.news13tn.com
63. www.dainik24news.com
64. www.barahiva.com
65. www.patnapost.com
66. www.akhandindia.com
67. www.livebihar.com
68. www.hulchalnews24.com
69 www.gstimesindia.online
70. www.headlines.com
71. www.voiceofpatliptra.com
72. www.etvbharat.com
73. www.nnewslive.com
Professional News Broadcasting Standards Authority
Members:
- Chair: JS Khehar, Former Chief Justice of India
- Shailesh Gandhi, Former Chief Information Commissioner, Central Information Commission
- Chintamani Rao, Media Consultant
- Madhav Nalapat, Editorial Director, iTV Network
- Zarir Hussain, Chief Managing Editor, News Live
- Abhishek Kapoor (no designation provided)
News organisations that are members:
1. http://dy365.in/nagalandtv.news
2. http://dy365.in/assamese/
3. http://nagalandtv.news/
4. https://firstindia.co.in/
5. https://firstindianews.com/Uttarpradesh
6. https://inewsonline.net
7. https://www.ibc24.in
8. www.livingindianews.co.in
9. www.mhone.in
10. https://www.twentyfournews.com
11. https://www.qtvindia.com
12. www.newsfirstlive.com
13. www.newslivetv.com
14. www.niyomiyabarta.com
15. www.aainajibonor.com
16. www.northeastlivetv.com
17. www.pragnews.com
18. www.pragplay.com
19. https://republicworld.com/
20. https://bharat.republicworld.com/
21. https://bangla.republicworld.com/livetv.html
22. https://snewz.in
23. www.tv5kannada.com
24. www.tv5news.in
25. http://www.cvrinfo.com/
26. https://www.v6velugu.com/
27. http://www.samaylive.com/
Digital Publisher Content Grievances Council
Members
- Chair: Former Supreme Court Justice Arjan Kumar Sikri
- Suhasini Maniratnam, Actress
- Madhu Bhojwani, Film Producer
- Gopal Jain, Supreme Court Senior Advocate
- Dr. Ranjana Kumar, Director, Centre for Social Research
- Amit Grover, Senior Corporate Counsel, Amazon India
- Priyanka Chaudhari, Director–Legal, Netflix India
Organisations that are members:
- Amazon Prime Video
- ALT Balaji
- Apple TV+
- BookMyShow Stream
- Eros Now
- Firework TV
- Hoichoi
- Hungama Play
- Lionsgate Play
- MX Player
- Netflix
- Reeldrama
- Shemaroo
- Ullu
What the IT Rules require
The IT Rules require that news organisations and streaming services do the following:
- Submit to a three-tier grievance redressal mechanism, and field complaints from the public;
- Be a part of a self-regulatory body;
- Obey blocking orders from the government, issued under the Rules;
- Appoint a grievance officer for complaints and routinely publish summaries of received complaints.
