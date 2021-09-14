IT Rules: A look at the industry bodies picked to self-regulate digital news and streaming services

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has registered three self-regulatory bodies (SRBs) under the Information Technology (Intermediary Liability and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, it informed news organisations in an email on September 13. It registered the Internet and Mobile Association of India’s Digital Publisher Content Grievances Council, one of the two SRBs for streaming services; and two digital news SRBs, the Web Journalists’ Standards Authority (formed under the Patna-headquartered Web Journalists Association of India) and the Professional News Broadcasting Standards Authority (part of the News Broadcasters Federation). IAMAI’s body and the PNBSA were recognised on August 18, and the WJSA was recognised on September 3.

Even as the IT Rules face legal challenges in High Courts around the country — nineteen by last count — some compliance is coming in kicks and starts. However, among news organisations, this is happening at a snail’s pace. A grand total of 100 digital news websites are registered under the two news SRBs, a fraction of the 1,800+ news publishers that have reached out to the I&B Ministry to furnish their particulars have a second layer of regulation as required by the law.

Who the SRBs represent

Web Journalists’ Standards Authority

Committee members

Chair : Ghanshyam Prasad, Former Judge, Patna High Court

: Ghanshyam Prasad, Former Judge, Patna High Court Daya Shankar Prasad, IAS, Retired

Ramesh Chandra Sinha, Former Director General of Police, Bihar

Rohan Priyam Sahay, Advocate, Patna High Court

Rana Yashwant, Managing Editor, India News Network

Anand Kaushal, National President, Web Journalists Association of India

Amit Ranjan, National General Secretary, WJAI

News organisations that are members:

(Note: The URLs below are OCR-ed from a scanned document. To see the original document, click here.)

1. www.biharbreaking.com

2. www.nesfact.in

3. www.beyourmoneymanagier.com

4. www.rangarangindia.blogspot.com

6. www.blitcolnbharat.blogspot.com

6. www.webreporter.co.ln

7. www.publlalokpal.com

8. www.theblharnow.com

9. www.chhapratocday.com

10. www.newstodayupdate.in

11. www.mediamorcha.com

12. www.shankhnaac.in

13. www.shankhnad.ln

14. www.blharpatrlka.in

15. www.bharatpostlive.comn

16. www.dalnikkhojkhabar.lve

17. www.abhlbharat.com

18. ww.sanjeevanlsamachar.com

19. www.sarthaksamay.com

20. www.voiceofblhar.in

21. www.onenewslive.net

22. www.gsambad.com

23. www.n7india.com

24. www.newsofblhar.com

25. www.atncitynews.com

28. www.shrinaradmedla.com

27. www.livenews24.in

28. www.lvebihar24news.com

29 www.apanasamyadnews.com

30. www.hindimlc.com

31. www.khabarlbhalya.com

32. www.krldanews.com

33. www.hglobalnews.com

34. www.Bllktynows.com

35. www.news4mas9ses.com

38. www.nationbharat.com

37. www.khabarlalok.com

38. www.thepratyeknews.com

39. www.pratyeknewslive.com

40. www.hindustannews18.com

41. www.news4headlines.com

42. www.kositimes.com

43. www.aakharprahari.in

44. www.btvlive.in

45. www.bihar24live.in

46. www.pathakkinazar.com

38. www.thepratyeknews.com

47. www.worsonlinenews.com

48. www.khabarbihar.in

49 www.biharnewslive.com

50. www.vaanishreenews.com

51. www.patnanow.com

52. www.newsspecial.in

53. www.aryavartalive.com

54. www.livenewsaaptak.com

55. www.today24.in

56. www.sonemattee.com

57. www.liveindia.news

58. www.newslivemp.com

59. www.deshpatra.com

60. www.swaraibharatlive.com

61. www.reportofbihar.com

62. www.news13tn.com

63. www.dainik24news.com

64. www.barahiva.com

65. www.patnapost.com

66. www.akhandindia.com

67. www.livebihar.com

68. www.hulchalnews24.com

69 www.gstimesindia.online

70. www.headlines.com

71. www.voiceofpatliptra.com

72. www.etvbharat.com

73. www.nnewslive.com

Professional News Broadcasting Standards Authority

Members:

Chair: JS Khehar, Former Chief Justice of India

JS Khehar, Former Chief Justice of India Shailesh Gandhi, Former Chief Information Commissioner, Central Information Commission

Chintamani Rao, Media Consultant

Madhav Nalapat, Editorial Director, iTV Network

Zarir Hussain, Chief Managing Editor, News Live

Abhishek Kapoor (no designation provided)

News organisations that are members:

1. http://dy365.in/nagalandtv.news

2. http://dy365.in/assamese/

3. http://nagalandtv.news/

4. https://firstindia.co.in/

5. https://firstindianews.com/Uttarpradesh

6. https://inewsonline.net

7. https://www.ibc24.in

8. www.livingindianews.co.in

9. www.mhone.in

10. https://www.twentyfournews.com

11. https://www.qtvindia.com

12. www.newsfirstlive.com

13. www.newslivetv.com

14. www.niyomiyabarta.com

15. www.aainajibonor.com

16. www.northeastlivetv.com

17. www.pragnews.com

18. www.pragplay.com

19. https://republicworld.com/

20. https://bharat.republicworld.com/

21. https://bangla.republicworld.com/livetv.html

22. https://snewz.in

23. www.tv5kannada.com

24. www.tv5news.in

25. http://www.cvrinfo.com/

26. https://www.v6velugu.com/

27. http://www.samaylive.com/

Digital Publisher Content Grievances Council

Members

Chair: Former Supreme Court Justice Arjan Kumar Sikri

Former Supreme Court Justice Arjan Kumar Sikri Suhasini Maniratnam, Actress

Madhu Bhojwani, Film Producer

Gopal Jain, Supreme Court Senior Advocate

Dr. Ranjana Kumar, Director, Centre for Social Research

Amit Grover, Senior Corporate Counsel, Amazon India

Priyanka Chaudhari, Director–Legal, Netflix India

Organisations that are members:

Amazon Prime Video ALT Balaji Apple TV+ BookMyShow Stream Eros Now Firework TV Hoichoi Hungama Play Lionsgate Play MX Player Netflix Reeldrama Shemaroo Ullu

What the IT Rules require

The IT Rules require that news organisations and streaming services do the following:

Submit to a three-tier grievance redressal mechanism, and field complaints from the public;

Be a part of a self-regulatory body;

Obey blocking orders from the government, issued under the Rules;

Appoint a grievance officer for complaints and routinely publish summaries of received complaints.

