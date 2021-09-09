wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , , ,

Will LEO satellite constellations like OneWeb and Starlink come to India?

Despite the Indian government signaling that it’s open to broadband via satellite, a few key barriers remain.

Published

Source: AT&T Press

On September 8, American telco AT&T announced that it would be partnering with Bharti-backed OneWeb to boost the connectivity of businesses in remote areas. OneWeb is a satellite constellation that provides internet connectivity through several low-earth orbit satellites that blanket the earth. Such constellations only need a gateway anywhere in their coverage area on earth to provide internet connectivity, without sprawling terrestrial cabling on land to connect places in remote areas or at sea.

This is the kind of technology that can be deployed easily, as many satellites are already in the sky, and the groundwork is limited to installing gateways. So when can India, a country with extreme inequality in data access, expect to start supporting LEO constellation broadband from players like OneWeb and SpaceX’s Starlink?

Satcom players seeking opening-up of regulations

The industry pressure on the government to open up regulations in order to allow LEO constellations to operate is slowly building. But there are some key barriers to break down before these services can be offered in India. In November, Elon Musk’s SpaceX wrote to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, saying that “While India has long encouraged satellite operators to deploy gateway earth station facilities within the country, this policy is thwarted by the absence of Ka-band frequency assignments that are required to communicate with those gateway earth stations. SpaceX encourages TRAI and spectrum agencies in India to develop an approval process for these assignments. This effort is fundamental to expanded high-speed broadband service in India.”

When Starlink started taking US$99 refundable deposits in many countries, including India, the local industry protested. As such, the Department of Telecommunications reportedly told SpaceX to first apply for a permit to offer satellite broadband in India.

Starlink is, as an outside player, the underdog. OneWeb, on the other hand, is co-owned by the United Kingdom government and Bharti, Airtel’s parent company. With deep ties to the Indian telecom industry, OneWeb will be ready to offer satellite broadband in India by May 2022, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Bharti Executive Chairman said, adding that the company was “working feverishly” to roll the service out.

Regulatory approvals

While regulatory approvals are not yet on the table, the government has signalled in a series of policies and statements that it is open to the idea of satellite broadband.

The Department of Telecommunications released the spacecom policy last year that lent recognition to satellite internet, and even said that it would take charge to deploy satellite broadband in rural areas, where commercial deployment may not be financially feasible. Satellite broadband is currently being delivered to Andaman & Nicobar Islands and the Lakshadweep archipelago.

More significantly, a top government official said last month that “DoT will shortly send a reference to Trai, seeking suggestions on ways to create an enabling regulatory environment for deploying new satellite technologies like LEO constellations, and also explore a geography-specific licencing framework.” The official, DDG (Satellite) at the DoT, was referring to some satellite operators’ wish to serve only specific markets.

While that process plays out, there are reasons for hope and caution. Hope because, like SpaceX pointed out to the government, these satellite constellations are already in the sky; they can start providing internet soon after paperwork on the ground is sorted out. Caution because, well, there’s a bit of paperwork to do. Even with in-flight communications, the government dragged its feet citing security concerns and lawful interception related to the use of foreign satellites. TRAI reiterated its recommendations, pointing out that not using foreign satellites for flight WiFi was not feasible. Expect similarly sticky questions to emerge from the government’s deliberation on satellite constellations.

Also read

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , , , , ,
Written By

I cover the digital content ecosystem and telecom for MediaNama.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

3 days ago

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

News

The use of facial recognition technology for policing in Delhi: An empirical study of potential religion-based discrimination

By Jai Vipra, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy The use of new technology, including facial recognition technology (FRT) by police...

August 23, 2021

News

Draft E-Commerce (Amendment) Rules: A Giant Leap for the E-Commerce Kind

By Stella Joseph, Prakhil Mishra, and Yash Desai The Government of India circulated proposed amendments to the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020 (“E-Commerce Rules”) which...

July 9, 2021

News

Proposed Amendments to the E-Commerce Rules – the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

By Rahul Rai and Shruti Aji Murali A little less than a year since their release, the Consumer Protection (E-commerce) Rules, 2020 is being amended....

July 6, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ