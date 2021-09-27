wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

What the Quad joint statement has to say on 5G and chip shortages, and why it matters

Quad countries including India look to set open standards for 5G and wean off dependence on Chinese manufacturing.

Published

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or the “Quad” — an informal alliance of India, the United States, Australia, and Japan — had their first in-person summit in Washington DC in the lead-up to the United Nations General Assembly meeting, and the four countries released a joint statement on September 25 outlining a variety of international security and cooperation priorities. The statement addressed two cyber priorities: 5G security and supply chain issues (the global chip shortage). “Today, we begin new cooperation in cyber space and pledge to work together to combat cyber threats, promote resilience, and secure our critical infrastructure,” the statement says.

This joint statement comes as China’s vision of the internet, that the Quad was formed to counteract, drifts further away from the rest of the world’s vision. From refusing Chinese hardware in 5G networks to weaning off of Chinese manufacturing dependence in general, the four nations have faced friction with China in some form or another. But beyond China, cybersecurity issues are rising in India, with international attacks growing more common, not to mention state-backed hacking, as reported in the Pegasus revelations.

Open standards for 5G

In partnership with industry, we are advancing the deployment of secure, open, and transparent 5G and beyond-5G networks, and working with a range of partners to foster innovation and promote trustworthy vendors and approaches such as Open-RAN. Acknowledging the role of governments in fostering an enabling environment for 5G diversification, we will work together to facilitate public-private cooperation and demonstrate in 2022 the scalability and cybersecurity of open, standards-based technology. With respect to the development of technical standards, we will establish sector-specific contact groups to promote an open, inclusive, private-sector-led, multi-stakeholder, and consensus-based approach. We will also coordinate and cooperate in multilateral standardization organizations such as the International Telecommunication Union. — India, US, Australia, and Japan’s joint statement

India has effectively banned the participation of Huawei and ZTE in the country’s 5G rollout, and encouraged telecom operators to use the Open RAN standards, which are non-proprietary, to roll out these networks. The government launched a Trusted Telecom portal, so most equipment that is installed in telecom networks now has to be approved by the government. A government-supported telecom standards group in India has supported a standard called 5Gi, which allows for higher coverage for 5G towers.

Chip shortages

We are mapping the supply chain of critical technologies and materials, including semiconductors, and affirm our positive commitment to resilient, diverse, and secure supply chains of critical technologies, recognizing the importance of government support measures and policies that are transparent and market-oriented. We are monitoring trends in the critical and emerging technologies of the future, beginning with biotechnology, and identifying related opportunities for cooperation. We are also launching today Quad Principles on Technology Design, Development, Governance, and Use that we hope will guide not only the region but the world towards responsible, open, high-standards innovation. — India, US, Australia and Japan’s joint statement

The reference to the semiconductors refers to the global chip shortage that started with the onset of the pandemic, when a sudden increase in demand for personal electronics, combined with other factors, significantly disrupted technology companies around the world. Car manufacturers in India were among those impacted by the shortage. The call-out to “secur[ing] supply chains of critical technologies” is yet another coded way of saying that the four countries need to wean themselves off of Chinese tech.

Also read

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

I cover the digital content ecosystem and telecom for MediaNama.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

10 hours ago

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

6 days ago

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

News

The use of facial recognition technology for policing in Delhi: An empirical study of potential religion-based discrimination

By Jai Vipra, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy The use of new technology, including facial recognition technology (FRT) by police...

August 23, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ