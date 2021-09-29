PrivacyNama Session: “Adapting to Global Privacy Legislation” with Chief Privacy Officers; October 7 #Ad

We’re pleased to announce a session on “Adapting to Global Privacy Legislation” with Chief Privacy Officers, on October 7, 2021. This will be our closing panel for the PrivacyNama 2021 conference.

We’ll be in conversation with Idriss Kechida, Chief Privacy Officer of the Match Group, Justin B. Weiss, Global Head of Data Protection for Naspers & Prosus, and Srinivas Poosarla, Chief Privacy Officer of Infosys, in a session chaired by Rahul Matthan, Partner at Trilegal.

We’re awaiting a confirmation from one more CPO for this session.

Session: “Adapting to Global Privacy Legislation” with Chief Privacy Officers

Date: October 7, 2021

Time: 4:30 PM – 5:45 PM IST (7:00 PM to 8:15 PM SGT / 12:45 PM – 2:00 PM CET / 11:45 AM – 1PM Irish ST)

Register to attend today, and block your calendars

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Panelists:

Idriss Kechida, Match Group: Idriss Kechida is VP, Associate General Counsel & Chief Privacy Officer at Match Group (Tinder, Match, Hinge, OkCupid, etc). He is a CIPP/E, CIPM and a member of IAPP’s European Advisory Board. Prior to joining Match Group, Idriss had worked in PayPal’s privacy office after a turn with Baker McKenzie where he regularly advised start-ups as well as large companies on their domestic and cross-border ITC transactions, data privacy projects as well as internet and telecom-related matters.

Justin B. Weiss, Naspers & Prosus: Justin leads data privacy within Naspers—a South African global internet group and one of the largest technology investors in the world. In his role, he supports investee companies ranging from start-ups to mature multinational players on legal compliance, M&A, contracting, policy and training. He counsels executives, corporate finance, artificial intelligence, product, engineering and public affairs teams on data policy, risk and privacy programme management, and runs the group’s data privacy secondment programme. Previously, Justin served as Assistant General Counsel for Privacy & International Policy at Yahoo!, representing the company before world governments, APEC, the COE, the EU’s Article 29 Working Party and technology-focused trade associations on regulatory matters. An experienced international practitioner, he has served as an expert privacy advisor to the OECD’s Working Party on Information Security and Privacy in its 30-year review of the OECD Privacy Principles, and currently serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the International Association of Privacy Professionals.

Srinivas Poosarla, Infosys: Srinivas Poosarla is the Chief Privacy Officer & DPO (Worldwide) at Infosys, and responsible for ensuring Infosys’ compliance to Data Protection regulations globally, in over 40+ countries. Srinivas has been playing an active role in privacy initiatives both in India and the international fora. He is a designated expert in the Data Privacy working group of ISO’s SC27 committee, where he is co-editor of several privacy standards. He is also a member of the IAPP’s (International Association of Privacy Professionals) Privacy Engineering Advisory Board and has been designated “Fellow of Information Privacy” (FIP) by IAPP. He regularly speaks at conferences on data privacy topics and contributes to publishing articles.

Rahul Matthan, Trilegal: Rahul Matthan is a partner at Tril egal, and heads the TMT practice of the firm. Rahul has advised on some of the largest TMT transactions in the country. He has worked with companies across all sectors of the industry from telecom operators, to social media companies, cloud service providers and content businesses. He has advised on matters ranging from acquisitions, regulatory advice and policy engagements. He has also been involved in a number of policy initiatives in the TMT space including in relation to data protection, spatial data and was, most recently, part of the committee of experts on the Non-Personal Data framework. Rahul is a published author, columnist and a regular speaker on matters relating to emerging technologies and the law.

Registrations are open; apply to attend, and block your calendars.

Our thought process behind this conference was to bring into the conversation, international and global perspectives on privacy legislation: What are the trends that we’re seeing in privacy regulations in the BRICS countries? What does it take to operationalise a privacy regulation? How do global businesses adapt products and practices across territorial jurisdictions? What are privacy regulations doing about protecting data pertaining to bodies of individuals? How is privacy legislation impacting the openness of the Internet?

MediaNama is hosting this conference in partnership with CyberBRICS, Centre for Internet and Society and Centre for Communication Governance (NLU Delhi)

This is an invite-only event, so don’t forget to apply to attend. Please feel free to suggest points of discussion and questions you think ought to be raised, in the application form.

MediaNama’s subscribers get priority access to our events and need not apply. You can subscribe here to support our work.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Important: