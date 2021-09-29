wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:

PrivacyNama Session: “Adapting to Global Privacy Legislation” with Chief Privacy Officers; October 7 #Ad

Published

We’re pleased to announce a session on “Adapting to Global Privacy Legislation” with Chief Privacy Officers, on October 7, 2021. This will be our closing panel for the PrivacyNama 2021 conference.

We’ll be in conversation with Idriss Kechida, Chief Privacy Officer of the Match Group, Justin B. Weiss, Global Head of Data Protection for Naspers & Prosus, and Srinivas Poosarla, Chief Privacy Officer of Infosys, in a session chaired by Rahul Matthan, Partner at Trilegal.

We’re awaiting a confirmation from one more CPO for this session.

Session: “Adapting to Global Privacy Legislation” with Chief Privacy Officers
Date: October 7, 2021
Time: 4:30 PM – 5:45 PM IST (7:00 PM to 8:15 PM SGT / 12:45 PM – 2:00 PM CET / 11:45 AM – 1PM Irish ST)

Register to attend today, and block your calendars

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Panelists:

Idriss Kechida, Match Group: Idriss Kechida is VP, Associate General Counsel & Chief Privacy Officer at Match Group (Tinder, Match, Hinge, OkCupid, etc). He is a CIPP/E, CIPM and a member of IAPP’s European Advisory Board. Prior to joining Match Group, Idriss had worked in PayPal’s privacy office after a turn with Baker McKenzie where he regularly advised start-ups as well as large companies on their domestic and cross-border ITC transactions, data privacy projects as well as internet and telecom-related matters.

Justin B. Weiss, Naspers & Prosus: Justin leads data privacy within Naspers—a South African global internet group and one of the largest technology investors in the world. In his role, he supports investee companies ranging from start-ups to mature multinational players on legal compliance, M&A, contracting, policy and training. He counsels executives, corporate finance, artificial intelligence, product, engineering and public affairs teams on data policy, risk and privacy programme management, and runs the group’s data privacy secondment programme. Previously, Justin served as Assistant General Counsel for Privacy & International Policy at Yahoo!, representing the company before world governments, APEC, the COE, the EU’s Article 29 Working Party and technology-focused trade associations on regulatory matters. An experienced international practitioner, he has served as an expert privacy advisor to the OECD’s Working Party on Information Security and Privacy in its 30-year review of the OECD Privacy Principles, and currently serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the International Association of Privacy Professionals.

Srinivas Poosarla, Infosys: Srinivas Poosarla is the Chief Privacy Officer & DPO (Worldwide) at Infosys, and responsible for ensuring Infosys’ compliance to Data Protection regulations globally, in over 40+ countries. Srinivas has been playing an active role in privacy initiatives both in India and the international fora. He is a designated expert in the Data Privacy working group of ISO’s SC27 committee, where he is co-editor of several privacy standards. He is also a member of the IAPP’s (International Association of Privacy Professionals) Privacy Engineering Advisory Board and has been designated “Fellow of Information Privacy” (FIP) by IAPP. He regularly speaks at conferences on data privacy topics and contributes to publishing articles.

Rahul Matthan, Trilegal: Rahul Matthan is a partner at Trilegal, and heads the TMT practice of the firm. Rahul has advised on some of the largest TMT transactions in the country. He has worked with companies across all sectors of the industry from telecom operators, to social media companies, cloud service providers and content businesses. He has advised on matters ranging from acquisitions, regulatory advice and policy engagements. He has also been involved in a number of policy initiatives in the TMT space including in relation to data protection, spatial data and was, most recently, part of the committee of experts on the Non-Personal Data framework. Rahul is a published author, columnist and a regular speaker on matters relating to emerging technologies and the law.

Registrations are open; apply to attend, and block your calendars.

Our thought process behind this conference was to bring into the conversation, international and global perspectives on privacy legislation: What are the trends that we’re seeing in privacy regulations in the BRICS countries? What does it take to operationalise a privacy regulation? How do global businesses adapt products and practices across territorial jurisdictions? What are privacy regulations doing about protecting data pertaining to bodies of individuals? How is privacy legislation impacting the openness of the Internet?

MediaNama is hosting this conference in partnership with CyberBRICS, Centre for Internet and Society and Centre for Communication Governance (NLU Delhi)

This is an invite-only event, so don’t forget to apply to attend. Please feel free to suggest points of discussion and questions you think ought to be raised, in the application form.

MediaNama’s subscribers get priority access to our events and need not apply. You can subscribe here to support our work.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Important:

  • Registration does not guarantee attendance. In case you fit our mandate for the intended audience, we’ll send you a confirmation before October 2, 2021.
  • Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.

Discover more:
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

5 days ago

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

News

The use of facial recognition technology for policing in Delhi: An empirical study of potential religion-based discrimination

By Jai Vipra, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy The use of new technology, including facial recognition technology (FRT) by police...

August 23, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ