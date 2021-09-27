PrivacyNama Session: Fireside chat with Dr Ralf Sauer, European Commission; October 7 #Ad

wordpress blog stats
PrivacyNama Session: Fireside chat with Dr Ralf Sauer, European Commission; October 7

Published

We’re pleased to announce that PrivacyNama 2021 will host a session on “Negotiating for adequacy: enabling cross border data flows”, with Dr. Ralf Sauer, the Deputy Head of Unit ‘International Data Flows and Protection’ in the Directorate-General for Justice and Consumers at the European Commission.

Dr. Sauer has been one of the key negotiators of the EU-US Privacy Shield, and its adequacy arrangements with Japan and Korea, and in conversation with him, we wish to understand from him, what it takes to enable interoperability between legislation of different jurisdictions to enable cross border data flows,; what are the key elements of a data protection legislation that need to align, how the alignment between data protection and business interests is achieved across jurisdictions, among others.

Session Details:Negotiating for adequacy: enabling cross border data flows”
Date: October 7, 2021
Time: 3:15-4:30 PM IST (5:45-6:45 PM SGT / 11:45 AM – 12:45 PM CET / 9:45-10:45 AM UTC)

Register to attend today, and block your calendars

Speaker Profile: Dr Ralf Sauer, Deputy Head of Unit ‘International Data Flows and Protection’ in the Directorate-General for Justice and Consumers, the European Commission
Dr Ralf Sauer is the Deputy Head of Unit ‘International Data Flows and Protection’ in the Directorate-General for Justice and Consumers at the European Commission, the European Union’s executive arm. The Unit covers data flows both for commercial and law enforcement purposes. He has been one of the key negotiators of the EU-US Privacy Shield and the adequacy arrangements with Japan and Korea. He has also led the European Commission’s work on the new model clauses for data protection contracts (Standard Contractual Clauses). At multilateral level, Ralf Sauer has represented the European Commission in the negotiations on the modernisation of Council of Europe Convention 108, the only binding global agreement on data protection, and on a Second Additional Protocol to the Cybercrime (Budapest) Convention. Previously, Ralf Sauer worked for almost 10 years in the European Commission’s Legal Service, among others representing the Commission before the European courts in more than 200 cases. He holds an LL.M. and doctoral degree from Yale Law School.

PrivacyNama 2021

Proposed Sessions (Timings in IST)

October 6

  • 04:00 PM to 05:00 PM – Opening keynote address
  • 05:00 PM to 06:15 PM – Bodies and Data Protection
  • 06:30 PM to 07:45 PM – CyberBRICS: Impact of privacy legislation on the openness of the Internet

October 7

  • 02:00 PM to 03:15 PM – Operationalisation of privacy legislation
  • 03:15 PM to 04:30 PM – Negotiating for adequacy: enabling cross border data flows
  • 04:45 PM to 06:00 PM – Adapting to global Privacy legislation (with Chief Privacy Officers)

Registrations are open; apply to to attend, and block your calendars.

Our thought process behind this conference was to bring into the conversation, international and global perspectives on privacy legislation: what are the trends that we’re seeing in privacy regulations in the BRICS countries? What does it take to operationalise a privacy regulation as a Data Protection Officer, and what challenges do they face? How do global businesses adapt products and practices across territorial jurisdictions, and what challenges do they face? What are privacy regulations doing about protecting – especially in a COVID environment, data pertaining to bodies of individuals, with the growth in deployment of facial data, CCTVs being installed etc. How is privacy legislation impacting the openness of the Internet?

MediaNama is hosting this conference in partnership with CyberBRICS, Centre for Internet and Society and Centre for Communication Governance (NLU Delhi).

This is an invite-only event, so don’t forget to apply to attend.Please feel free to suggest points of discussion and questions you think ought to be raised, in the application form.

MediaNama's subscribers get priority access to our events and need not apply.

Important:

  • Registration does not guarantee attendance. In case you fit our mandate for the intended audience, we’ll send you a confirmation before October 2, 2021.
  • Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.



