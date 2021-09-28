PrivacyNama Session: CyberBRICS Panel on Privacy legislations and their impact on Internet Openness; October 6 #Ad

We’re pleased to announce that PrivacyNama 2021 will host a session on the “Impact of privacy legislation on the openness of the Internet”, in partnership with the CyberBRICS project, and focusing on privacy legislations and the push for digital – and hence data – sovereignty, and the impact this has on the global nature of the Internet.



We’ll be in conversation with Alexa Lee, Alison Gillwald, Luca Beli and Udbhav Tiwari for their perspectives on China, South Africa, Brazil and India respectively.

Session Details: Impact of privacy legislation on the openness of the Internet

Date: October 6, 2021

Time: 6:30-7:45 PM IST (9:45 – 11:00 AM BRT / 2:45 PM – 4:00 PM CET / 1:00 – 2:15 PM UTC)

Speaker Profiles:

Alexa Lee, Information Technology Industry Council: Alexa Lee is a Senior Manager of Global Policy at the ITI Council focusing on trust and data innovation issues. Lee is a Non-Resident Fellow with the Harvard University Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs focused on technology and cyber policy. Lee is also an Associate Editor of the New America/Stanford University DigiChina Initiative, where she contributes analysis on Chinese ICT policies. Lee also serves as co-chair for the IT Sector Coordinating Council’s Cyber Threat Working Group, working closely with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Dr. Alison Gillwald, Research ICT Africa: Alison Gillwald (PhD) is the Executive Director of Research ICT Africa (RIA), an African digital policy and regulatory think-tank that works across 20 African countries. She is also adjunct- professor at the University of Cape Town’s Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance where she supervises doctoral students undertaking research in digital policy, regulation and data governance. She sits on the ITU Indicators Expert Group and is a UNESCO nominee to the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence. She is the deputy-chairperson of Giganet, the only international academic conference dedicated to internet governance. She is currently co-leading the Data Justice workstream of the Data Governance working group of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence.

Dr. Luca Belli, Fundação Getulio Vargas Law School: Luca Belli, PhD, is Professor of Internet Governance and Regulation at FGV Law School in Brazil, where he coordinates the Centre for Technology and Society and heads the CyberBRICS project. Luca is also an associated researcher at the Centre de Droit Public ComparÈ of Paris University. He is a Member of the Board of the Alliance for Affordable Internet and serves as Director of the Latin American edition of the Computers, Privacy and Data Protection conference.

Udbhav Tiwari, Mozilla: Udbhav Tiwari is a Public Policy Advisor for Mozilla, where he primarily focuses on data governance, content regulation and connectivity in the Asia-Pacific region. He is also a Non-Resident Scholar at Carnegie India. He was previously with the public policy team at Google and was a Program Manger at the Centre for Internet and Society in India. Udbhav was a Co-Rapporteur at the International Standards Organisation and participated actively at the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineersí work on Ethically Aligned Design.

PrivacyNama 2021

Proposed Sessions (Timings in IST)

October 6, IST

04:00 PM to 05:00 PM – Opening keynote address

05:00 PM to 06:15 PM – Bodies and Data Protection

06:30 PM to 07:45 PM – CyberBRICS: Impact of privacy legislation on the openness of the Internet

October 7, IST

02:00 PM to 03:15 PM – Operationalisation of privacy legislation

03:15 PM to 04:30 PM – Negotiating for adequacy: enabling cross border data flows

04:45 PM to 06:00 PM – Chief Privacy Officer roundtable

Our thought process behind this conference was to bring into the conversation, international and global perspectives on privacy legislation: what are the trends that we’re seeing in privacy regulations in the BRICS countries? What does it take to operationalise a privacy regulation as a Data Protection Officer, and what challenges do they face? How do global businesses adapt products and practices across territorial jurisdictions, and what challenges do they face? What are privacy regulations doing about protecting – especially in a COVID environment, data pertaining to bodies of individuals, with the growth in deployment of facial data, CCTVs being installed etc. How is privacy legislation impacting the openness of the Internet?

MediaNama’s other partners for this conference include the Centre for Internet and Society and Centre for Communication Governance (NLU Delhi)

