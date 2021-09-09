wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

NPCI and Fiserv join hands to develop credit card stack which could benefit RuPay

The stack will provide a digital user interface, push alerts for in-app transactions, and more.

Published

nFiNi, a plug-and-pay RuPay credit card stack, will be rolled out by a collaboration between National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and NASDAQ-listed fintech firm Fiserv, according to an Economic Times report. nFiNi’s application programming interface (API) will allow startups and banks to build credit card-based products on top of the RuPay rails, the report added. 

India has traditionally been a market where people prefer debit cards over credit cards. This roll-out can balance the scales in favour of credit cards. nFiNi streamlines the process of onboarding new customers into the credit card ecosystem and provides scalability which can then be leveraged by fintech players and banks.

The credit market is dominated by two international giants in Visa and Mastercard but RuPay stands to gain market share if this project is successful. RuPay’s market share will also be augmented by RBI’s ban on Mastercard, as this has triggered a migration of card-issuing banks to RuPay. 

What will this technology consist of? 

The stack will provide a digital user interface, push alerts for in-app transactions, mobile messaging app and SMS notifications, and simplify integration options and instant digital card provisioning, among other things, ET said in its report. The BaaS (banking-as-a-service) programme will cater primarily to new-to-bank-and-credit customers. 

The nFiNi platform will power RuPay cards (including National Common Mobility Card) by offering access to needed services through the NPCI network combined with cloud-based open API integrations from Fiserv, the Hindu Business Line reported.

The programme is said to decrease the onboarding time through the services it offers which include a hosted card management system covering the transaction processing, open APIs, fraud, and risk management, and surround services to support card programmes, NDTV said.  

Trouble with card networks

RBI issued a mandate in 2018 directing all payments systems to store data of Indians within India to ensure the security of users’ data and access to the data in case of investigations. Most companies prompt complied except for a few. 

American Express and Diners Club were banned from issuing new cards for violating the 2018 rules this year. It was the first time that the central bank issued sanctions against card network companies and payment operators due to non-compliance with the data storage norms.

Mastercard was banned in July from issuing new cards after it was found that the company had not complied with guidelines laid down by the RBI. The company has now submitted a new audit report stating that it has complied with the guidelines. The RBi is said to be reviewing the compliance. 

Also read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

4 days ago

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

News

The use of facial recognition technology for policing in Delhi: An empirical study of potential religion-based discrimination

By Jai Vipra, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy The use of new technology, including facial recognition technology (FRT) by police...

August 23, 2021

News

Draft E-Commerce (Amendment) Rules: A Giant Leap for the E-Commerce Kind

By Stella Joseph, Prakhil Mishra, and Yash Desai The Government of India circulated proposed amendments to the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020 (“E-Commerce Rules”) which...

July 9, 2021

News

Proposed Amendments to the E-Commerce Rules – the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

By Rahul Rai and Shruti Aji Murali A little less than a year since their release, the Consumer Protection (E-commerce) Rules, 2020 is being amended....

July 6, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ