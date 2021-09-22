Indian government nudges ration shops to provide CSC-like services, despite issues

The union government’s Department of Food and Public Distribution on Monday announced a “model MoU” with CSC e-Governance Services India Limited (CSC) to get ration shops to deliver CSC services like utility bill payments, PAN application, passport application, and voter ID services. This is being done “to facilitate the consumer and simultaneously provide additional income to the [ration shops],” the government said in its press release. “CSC will tie up with individual State Government for signing up of bilateral MoUs for providing interested FPS dealers access to Digital Seva Portal (DSP) for delivery of CSC services. CSC has committed to undertake sharing of technical know-how and capacity building.”

CSCs deal with a lot of personal data of the poorest Indians who do not have easy access to digital services. Ration shops providing some of these features, in the absence of a personal data protection law, can put people’s identity data at risk; this risk is already elevated with Aadhaar authentication for accessing subsidies being a reality in ration shops. While this MOU does not immediately get ration shops to start providing these services — state governments must first give their go-ahead — this is a development worth following.

CSCs riddled with issues

It’s not just the transfer of CSC-esque responsibilities to ration shops that may be an issue — CSCs themselves have been spotty in theory and practice. For one, there are 13,000 gram panchayats that don’t even have CSCs, leaving them exposed to a digital divide that the government insists that CSCs have addressed. What’s more, the model in which CSCs are made — public-private partnerships — leave them vulnerable to a possibility of corruption.

That is a determination that even the government was forced to confront: in February 2018, the Unique Identification Authority of India, which administers Aadhaar, told CSC eGovernance Services India Limited’s CEO in a letter that procedural lapses and corruption meant that such centres would no longer be authorised to facilitate Aadhaar creation, due to a large amount of complaints from the public. The following year, some of those CSCs started facilitating the process again, after the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology recommended that CSCs be allowed to process Aadhaar updating and generation requests again.

There are security concerns too: The Tribune reported in January 2018 that CSC heads, known as Village Level Entrepreneurs, may have illegally accessed and sold Aadhaar data, at as little as Rs 500. That extends to the parent organisation too — CSC eGovernance once tweeted pictures from a biometric update that cricketer MS Dhoni did for his Aadhaar, and inadvertently exposed his personal email ID and phone number.

State govts told to facilitate

“All State Governments have been advised to explore the possibility of increasing income and business opportunities of Fair Price Shops [ration shops] by way of allowing them delivery of CSC Services after due diligence,” the government said in its press release. We have filed ad RTI for a copy of the MOU with the union government.

Aadhaar also included: “Aadhaar seeding requests” can be provided by ration shops, the government suggested in its press release. “This is at the discretion of the State Government who will ensure due diligence regarding data safety, adherence to statutory provision and other relevant guidelines,” the press release said.

Would private industry tolerate this? Private companies aren’t so enthusiastic about such transfers of data to private shops — when Paytm announced that any merchant would be able to accept card payments by putting users’ card numbers into their phone, Visa and Mastercard swiftly put a stop to the plans, forcing the wallet company to backtrack. In March this year, almost five years after this plan was originally announced, Paytm announced that this plan was coming back, but this time, it would use Near Field Communication (NFC) chips on newer cards and Android smartphones to turn merchants’ handsets into point-of-sale machines, without these merchants necessarily getting access to card numbers.

