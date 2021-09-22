wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Indian government nudges ration shops to provide CSC-like services, despite issues

The Indian government has signed an MoU to allow ration shops to provide servies like bill payments, PAN and Passport applications

Published

The union government’s Department of Food and Public Distribution on Monday announced a “model MoU” with CSC e-Governance Services India Limited (CSC) to get ration shops to deliver CSC services like utility bill payments, PAN application, passport application, and voter ID services. This is being done “to facilitate the consumer and simultaneously provide additional income to the [ration shops],” the government said in its press release. “CSC will tie up with individual State Government for signing up of bilateral MoUs for providing interested FPS dealers access to Digital Seva Portal (DSP) for delivery of CSC services. CSC has committed to undertake sharing of technical know-how and capacity building.”

CSCs deal with a lot of personal data of the poorest Indians who do not have easy access to digital services. Ration shops providing some of these features, in the absence of a personal data protection law, can put people’s identity data at risk; this risk is already elevated with Aadhaar authentication for accessing subsidies being a reality in ration shops. While this MOU does not immediately get ration shops to start providing these services — state governments must first give their go-ahead — this is a development worth following.

CSCs riddled with issues

It’s not just the transfer of CSC-esque responsibilities to ration shops that may be an issue — CSCs themselves have been spotty in theory and practice. For one, there are 13,000 gram panchayats that don’t even have CSCs, leaving them exposed to a digital divide that the government insists that CSCs have addressed. What’s more, the model in which CSCs are made — public-private partnerships — leave them vulnerable to a possibility of corruption.

That is a determination that even the government was forced to confront: in February 2018, the Unique Identification Authority of India, which administers Aadhaar, told CSC eGovernance Services India Limited’s CEO in a letter that procedural lapses and corruption meant that such centres would no longer be authorised to facilitate Aadhaar creation, due to a large amount of complaints from the public. The following year, some of those CSCs started facilitating the process again, after the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology recommended that CSCs be allowed to process Aadhaar updating and generation requests again.

There are security concerns too: The Tribune reported in January 2018 that CSC heads, known as Village Level Entrepreneurs, may have illegally accessed and sold Aadhaar data, at as little as Rs 500. That extends to the parent organisation too — CSC eGovernance once tweeted pictures from a biometric update that cricketer MS Dhoni did for his Aadhaar, and inadvertently exposed his personal email ID and phone number.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

State govts told to facilitate

“All State Governments have been advised to explore the possibility of increasing income and business opportunities of Fair Price Shops [ration shops] by way of allowing them delivery of CSC Services after due diligence,” the government said in its press release. We have filed ad RTI for a copy of the MOU with the union government.

Aadhaar also included: “Aadhaar seeding requests” can be provided by ration shops, the government suggested in its press release. “This is at the discretion of the State Government who will ensure due diligence regarding data safety, adherence to statutory provision and other relevant guidelines,” the press release said.

Would private industry tolerate this? Private companies aren’t so enthusiastic about such transfers of data to private shops — when Paytm announced that any merchant would be able to accept card payments by putting users’ card numbers into their phone, Visa and Mastercard swiftly put a stop to the plans, forcing the wallet company to backtrack. In March this year, almost five years after this plan was originally announced, Paytm announced that this plan was coming back, but this time, it would use Near Field Communication (NFC) chips on newer cards and Android smartphones to turn merchants’ handsets into point-of-sale machines, without these merchants necessarily getting access to card numbers.

Think this is a good idea? Leave a comment

Also read

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I cover the digital content ecosystem and telecom for MediaNama.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

1 day ago

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

News

The use of facial recognition technology for policing in Delhi: An empirical study of potential religion-based discrimination

By Jai Vipra, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy The use of new technology, including facial recognition technology (FRT) by police...

August 23, 2021

News

Draft E-Commerce (Amendment) Rules: A Giant Leap for the E-Commerce Kind

By Stella Joseph, Prakhil Mishra, and Yash Desai The Government of India circulated proposed amendments to the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020 (“E-Commerce Rules”) which...

July 9, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ