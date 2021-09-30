India to be one of many pitstops for world’s longest subsea cable network backed by Facebook

A Facebook-backed consortium is set to lay down the world’s longest subsea cables, across Africa and parts of Europe and Asia. The consortium, called 2Africa, announced on September 28 through a press release that it plans to extend its network to lay down a 45,000 kilometer subsea or undersea cable network that reaches 26 countries, including India and Pakistan.

Apart from Facebook, telecom companies Vodafone, China Telecom, France’s Orange, and Telecom Egypt are also a part of the project. The cable was formally launched last year, extending across a distance of 37,000 kms between Europe and Africa, aiming to provide greater connectivity to the latter. The project says that it will have a capacity of 180 Terabytes per second in ‘key areas’; TeleGeography estimates that at present undersea cables connecting Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa have less than 25Tbps capacity



Where does the cable reach now?

According to a statement by the consortium, the extension will have the following additional landing points-

Barka in Oman

Abu Dhabi and Kalba in UAE

and Kalba in UAE Doha in Qatar

Manama in Bahrain

in Kuwait city in Kuwait

city in Kuwait Al-Faw in Iraq

Karachi in P akistan

in Mumbai in India

Al Khobar in Saudi Arabia

Last month, the consortium had announced extensions to the Canary Islands, Seychelles, Comoros Islands, Angola, and a new landing in southeast Nigeria.

Progress of the project

Since its launch in May last year, the consortium has laid down and operationalised some parts of its network as well. It plans to ‘go live’ with the network by late 2023.

In December 2020, Telecom Egypt completed testing and delivery of the project’s terrestrial crossing in Egypt. This would connect the two landing points of the cable in the Mediterranean sea and the Red sea, thus connecting Europe with East Africa and Asia.

In August 2020, the consortium announced that most of the undersea surveys it had to undertake for the project had been completed.

Domestic undersea cables in India

At present, India has one active undersea cable network called the Chennai-Andaman & Nicobar Islands system, or CANI for short. This is a 2,300-kilometer network of undersea optic fibre laid down by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, the state-owned telecom operator, between November 2019 and August 2020. A similar one is being planned for the Lakshwadeep islands as well.

Meanwhile, in May, Jio had reportedly announced that it would be constructing two undersea cables: India-Asia-Xpress (IAX) system connecting India eastbound to Singapore and beyond, and the India-Europe-Xpress (IEX) system to connect India westbound to the Middle East and Europe.

