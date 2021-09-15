Event Announcement: PrivacyNama 2021; October 6-7 #Ad

MediaNama is pleased to announce the PrivacyNama 2021 conference, a two day event, focusing on key themes related to privacy and global data governance, being held on the 6th and 7th of October 2021.

Why we’re doing this: Rights over user data and its governance is at the heart of global tech discussions. While privacy legislation enables a mechanism for the exercise of their human rights for citizens, the implementation of privacy legislation comes with its own challenges: of building regulatory capacity, managing compliance, adjudicating on consumer complaints, and engagement of privacy legislation with new technologies.

At the same time, privacy legislation and usage of data protection regulations are being used to assert sovereignty, and these are beginning to have an impact on the openness of the Internet.

India is on the verge of the finalisation of its data protection law. Through this discussion, we will examine, among others:

Challenges that regulators across the globe have faced with the implementation of privacy legislation

Issues that Chief Privacy Officers of companies have to contend with

Enabling privacy by design in global products, across jurisdictions

The impact of privacy legislation on the openness of the Internet

Important:

