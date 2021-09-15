wordpress blog stats
Event Announcement: PrivacyNama 2021; October 6-7 #Ad

PrivacyNAMA 2021, October 6 & 7

MediaNama is pleased to announce the PrivacyNama 2021 conference, a two day event, focusing on key themes related to privacy and global data governance, being held on the 6th and 7th of October 2021.

Why we’re doing this: Rights over user data and its governance is at the heart of global tech discussions. While privacy legislation enables a mechanism for the exercise of their human rights for citizens, the implementation of privacy legislation comes with its own challenges: of building regulatory capacity, managing compliance, adjudicating on consumer complaints, and engagement of privacy legislation with new technologies.

At the same time, privacy legislation and usage of data protection regulations are being used to assert sovereignty, and these are beginning to have an impact on the openness of the Internet.

India is on the verge of the finalisation of its data protection law. Through this discussion, we will examine, among others: 

  • Challenges that regulators across the globe have faced with the implementation of privacy legislation
  • Issues that Chief Privacy Officers of companies have to contend with
  • Enabling privacy by design in global products, across jurisdictions
  • The impact of privacy legislation on the openness of the Internet

MediaNama’s subscribers get priority access to our events and need not apply. You can subscribe here to support our work.

This is an invite-only conference, so don’t forget to apply to attend. Please feel free to suggest points of discussion and questions you think ought to be raised, in the application form.

  • Registration does not guarantee attendance. In case you fit our mandate for the intended audience, we’ll send you a confirmation before October 2, 2021.
  • Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.

This is an advertisement for MediaNama’s event. MediaNama’s Native Advertising policy can be seen here, and past ads here. For advertising, contact sales@medianama.com. In case you’re interested in sponsoring our events, please contact harneet@medianama.com.

