Epic vs Apple verdict: What changes does it bring to App Store guidelines?

Apple must allow iOS apps to direct users to purchasing mechanisms other than the one offered by Apple, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled in the monumental Apple vs Epic lawsuit on September 10.

This ruling comes at a time when regulators around the world are looking into curbing the dominance of the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Last month, South Korea set precedent by passing a new law that requires Apple to allow alternative in-app purchase mechanisms as well, but the US ruling goes further because it will likely make Apple change its guidelines for all countries.

You can access a copy of the complete 185-pages ruling here.

Anti-steering rules are anti-competitive

Concluding that Apple’s anti-steering laws are in violation of California’s Unfair Competition Law, the order says, Apple is:

permanently restrained and enjoined from prohibiting developers from (i) including in their apps and their metadata buttons, external links, or other calls to action that direct customers to purchasing mechanisms, in addition to In-App Purchasing and (ii) communicating with customers through points of contact obtained voluntarily from customers through account registration within the app. This injunction is set to go into effect on December 9, 2021, unless Apple appeals and wins a stay. A nuanced reading of the order Although it appears as if the developers can avoid paying Apple’s 30 percent commission by offering in-app purchases through alternative payment mechanisms, Apple can find another way to charge this commission. The ruling only hinders Apple from charging this commission through the in-app payment system. If Apple finds another way, then consumers are unlikely to see reduced prices anytime soon. Apple could also reframe guidelines to dictate how these external payment links or buttons appear or mandate that Apple’s payment system must also be used alongside third-party options. Many developers would choose to stick with Apple’s payment option if the alternative has too much friction and is inconvenient for users.

What spurred the lawsuit?

Back in August 2020, Epic Games allowed Fortnite game users to pay directly to Epic for in-app purchases rather than through Apple’s billing system. While the company did not specify why it introduced this, it is safe to assume that it was done to avoid paying the 30 percent commission that Apple levies, which many developers have said is too high. Regardless, Epic’s move went against App Store guidelines and Apple removed the Fortnite game from App Store and suspended Epic’s developer account. This prompted Epic Games to file a lawsuit against Apple.

Epic said that its lawsuit aims to bring an end to Apple’s “unfair and anticompetitive actions” in two distinct, multibillion-dollar markets: (i) the iOS App Distribution Market, and (ii) the iOS In-App Payment Processing Market.

Separately, Epic has also filed a lawsuit against Google’s Play store for similar reasons, the hearings for which are yet to begin.

Apple is not a monopolist

Judge Rogers rejected both Epic’s and Apple’s definition of the marketplace and said that “The relevant market here is digital mobile gaming transactions, not gaming generally and not Apple’s own internal operating systems related to the App Store.” Epic had claimed the market was iPhone apps, over which Apple has a monopoly, while Apple claimed that people played games on a wide variety of devices and that Apple controlled a small slice of this big market.

Given this market definition, “The court cannot ultimately conclude that Apple is a monopolist under either federal or state antitrust laws,” the judge said. “The Court does not find that it is impossible; only that Epic Games failed in its burden to demonstrate Apple is an illegal monopolist,” the judge added.

Other wins for Apple

Although the judge’s decision to allow alternative payment systems deals a major blow to Apple’s future revenues, the judge ruled in favour of the iPhone maker in 9 out of 10 counts.

The judge ruled that Epic Games was in breach of its contract with Apple when it implemented an alternative payment system in Fortnite and it must pay 30 percent of the revenue the company collected from users in the Fortnite app on iOS through Epic Direct Payment and interest according to law. Epic CEO Tim Sweeney tweeted on September 13 that Epic has paid Apple $6 million as ordered by the court

In addition to wanting alternative payment mechanisms, Epic wanted Apple to open up iOS to third-party app stores and sideloading apps, both of which it did not get. Apple also does not have to allow the return of Fortnite to iOS and it can choose to terminate other Epic-affiliated developer accounts.

The judge also does not order Apple to lower its commission as wanted by Epic. “Indeed, while the Court finds no basis for the specific rate chosen by Apple (i.e., the 30% rate) based on the record, the Court still concludes that Apple is entitled to some compensation for use of its intellectual property,” the order read.