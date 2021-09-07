CERT-In has a new vulnerability disclosure policy that doesn’t spare the messenger

“Reporting a vulnerability to CERT-In does not imply being exempt form compliance. Discloser shall be responsible for any action performed by her/him discovering the vulnerability whatsoever,” the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) said in its new Responsible Vulnerability Disclosure and Coordination Policy.

This essentially means that cyber researchers and ethical hackers who report vulnerabilities of websites or systems may be liable to prosecution and must comply with the relevant laws such as the IT Act 2000 and 2008 (amendment).

Until now, there was a shortcoming in the availability of information in regards to current vulnerability disclosure programmes and processes of Indian government entities. As a Centre for Internet and Society research study stated, there are “several sections and provisions within the IT Act 2000 which have the potential to disincentivise legitimate security research, even if the same has been carried out in good faith”.

Thus, it was imperative for the Indian government to come out with a vulnerability disclosure policy that encourages such research, rather than the current policy, which many feel, is detrimental to the effort. For instance, many netizens termed this move as “shooting the messenger”.

Talk about shooting the messenger. It has never really made sense to me that otherwise sensible people actually make attempts to "improve" the noose they're being hung from. Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading. Meanwhile, in an amazing show of capability, CERT has disabled copying text on their website. Way to go. — Bharat Varma (@BharatVarma3) September 3, 2021

CERT-IN has a new vulnerability disclosure policy and it says disclosing a vulnerability doesn't mean you get a cover for your actions that lead to you discovering the vulnerbility. https://t.co/Fbikgq4mqe — Srinivas Kodali (@digitaldutta) September 3, 2021

Other details of the vulnerability policy

Details expected for CERT-IN to look into claims of vulnerability

The product(s) affected

The exact software version or model affected

Vendor details

Description of the vulnerability along with concise steps to reproduce the reported vulnerability along with supporting evidence such as: Proof of concept (PoC) Code sample Crash reports Screenshots and Video recording etc.

The impact of exploiting the vulnerability

Other products or software versions likely to be affected

How the vulnerability was discovered

The tools used for discovering the vulnerability

Information on any known exploit

Time constraints with respect to going public about the issue (e.g. article, blog or conference, etc.)

Whether the vulnerability has already been reported to the vendor/other agency or any plan to do so

Whether reporting party wants to remain anonymous during the coordination process

Whether reporting party wants mention in the vulnerability note/advisory

Actually it is much more than that. They have created massive incentives for *not reporting* and selling it to other operators. In general dark vulnerability markets develop b/c there are less incentives for ethical reporting. @IndianCERT has super powered the dark market. — V. Anand "Screeching Minority" | வெ. ஆனந்த் (@iam_anandv) September 7, 2021

Coordination for resolution

CERT-In, in the policy, said it will examine and validate the vulnerability report. “Upon successful validation, CERT-In will initiate coordination with the relevant product vendor(s), discloser and other stakeholders (if required) for the remediation and closure of the issue,” the policy said.

CERT-In shall make all possible efforts to limit the disclosure to a bare minimum. However situations may arise where assistance from trusted third parties may be required in which case CERT-In will be sharing a subset or all the vulnerability information, as the case may be, with the trusted third parties — Responsible Vulnerability Disclosure and Coordination Policy

Timeline for resolving the issue

CERT-In said that it will try to get the issue resolved within 120 days from the initial vendor contact date. However, it added, that the timeframe could change if the vulnerability is:

Being actively exploited

Reported by multiple sources to CERT-In or the affected vendor/ developer

Considered to be exceptionally serious (such as threatening public safety)

On agreement between the discloser, CERT-In, and the affected vendor/developer.

It may be noted that situations may arise where the issue is not resolved within 120 days, e.g. due to disagreement between vendor and discloser, non-response from vendor etc. CERT-In may consider to close the issue in such cases with intimation to the discloser or make the vulnerability public and stop the coordination effort with the vendor — Responsible Vulnerability Disclosure and Coordination Policy

Difficulties faced in reporting vulnerabilities: CIS

The Centre for Internet and Society which interviewed hackers for its report “Improving the Processes for Disclosing Security Vulnerabilities to Government Entities in India” in 2019, noted the following problems that they face while reporting vulnerabilities

Process: Hackers said that it was difficult to identify whom to report a particular security vulnerability as Government websites in India do not often include contact information for the submission of security vulnerabilities.

Communication​: The report mentioned that there is a lack of clarity on what happens to a vulnerability report after it is submitted. “This results in a situation where security researchers invest a significant amount of time and effort to first report a vulnerability and then repeatedly attempt to follow up on whether it has been fixed,” it added.

Accessibility​: The process of submitting details regarding security flaws can sometimes itself pose a challenge.

In general, people stay from govt websites. Now they are adding liability. So the only ones who would come are the ones whom you don't want. Lack of policy implications at every level. — V. Anand "Screeching Minority" | வெ. ஆனந்த் (@iam_anandv) September 7, 2021

Update, September 9, 12.44 pm: Added reactions in the form of tweets by V Anand

